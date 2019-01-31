PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals to be in Rapid City in August

Black Hills Stock Show General Manager Ron Jeffries made the announcement this week that the PRCA-sanctioned Xtreme Broncs Finals is to be held in Rapid City this August.

The announcement was made during the Broncs for Breakfast event held on Jan. 30. Reigning PRCA saddle bronc champion Wade Sundell along with Cort Sheer and South Dakota's own Chad Ferley and Jade Blackwell were in attendance.

Jeffries emphasized the impact that South Dakotan bronc riders have made on pro rodeo since the beginning, noting legends like Casey Tibbs. He said the nationally televised event will have a great economic impact on Rapid City.

The 2019 tour also began on Jan. 30 during the Xtreme Bronc Match and includes 20 stops total during the year. The cowboy who wins the Finals in August will have a nearly guaranteed spot at the National Finals Rodeo, with a $50,000 grand prize.

The finals will be held in conjunction with the Central States Fair and Range Days Rodeo, and will take place on Aug. 22.