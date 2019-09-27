PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals to be Nationally Televised

Rapid City, SD, (Sept. 27, 2019) – The Inaugural Xtreme Broncs Finals that was held August 22 during the Central States Fair, will be nationally televised in its entirety Sunday, October 6 at 6:30PM MST on the CBS Sports Network.

This televised event will show the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals, along with showcasing Rapid City, South Dakota and the Black Hills, and the local sponsors of the event.

“Having the opportunity to bring such an event to Rapid City was a thrill in itself”, says Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries, “but being able to showcase Rapid City, South Dakota and our amazing sponsors on this national televised platform is a benefit we are extremely excited to share.”

The CBS Sports Network is available through most television providers. You will need to check with your local provider for access and channel information.

The public is welcome to a viewing party Sunday, October 6 at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis, South Dakota.

–Central States Fair