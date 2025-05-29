Pre-conference speakers added to 2025 Siouxland Feedlot Forum

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A pre-conference program and reception have been added to the 2025 Siouxland Feedlot Forum on June 16-17, 2025, in Sioux Falls, and registration is still available.

Presented by South Dakota State University Extension, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and allied industry partners, the Siouxland Feedlot Forum brings together experts and industry professionals to present information on industry trends, new research and recommendations in feeding cattle.

Held at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Center, the event will start the morning of June 17 with a pre-conference program in partnership with Selko USA. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with welcome and introductions at 8:25 a.m. and the program running from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Speakers will include Marcos Rostagno, a Selko USA functional products and research and development director, on the role of phytogenics in livestock production; Jessie Morrill, an assistant professor at UNL on whether capsicum can ignite the neurocircuitry that’s important for heat tolerance; and Jeff Heldt, Selko USA beef technical lead with real-world examples of phytogenic feed additive successes.

The forum officially runs from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. CDT, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $100 per person and is available online until June 13, or in person the day of the event. Registration covers the reception, pre-conference and forum. To register in advance, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “feedlot “.

Kemin will host a reception the night before the forum, starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 also at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Center.

Warren Rusche, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Management Specialist, said cattle feeding is an important part of agriculture in South Dakota and the surrounding region, and the Siouxland Feedlot Forum is designed to provide information tailored to regional producers.

“What we’re trying to do is bring to this region some of the best experts in the field to talk about the issues and opportunities for cattle feeding here in the upper Midwest,” Rusche said. “We think we’ve put together a really top-notch program.”

Rusche will be one of the day’s speakers, presenting SDSU research on processed soybean feedstuffs in growing and finishing cattle which he said has yielded interesting results.

The day will also include presentations on trends in the cattle feeding industry from 1990 to 2024 by Justin Waggoner, with Kansas State University; maintaining closeout integrity with feed technologies by Sara Trojan, Kemin Industries; trends in cattle health and the implications of days on feed by Dan Thomson, Production Animal Consultants; and a look at industry trends by an expert panel.

“Our panel of experts will provide timely information for the audience to respond to industry trends such as heavy finish weights and health of cattle fed to heavier weights,” said Alfredo DiCostanzo, UN-L Beef Systems Extension Educator.

For more information, contact Warren Rusche, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Management Specialist, at 605-688-5452 or Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension