Pre-weaning Protocols on a Stronger Cattle Market 

Ranchers are happy with the stronger market for calves, and some are wondering if they need to do anything different in their pre-weaning strategies for a year like this. Warren Rusche, PhD, Assistant Professor/Extension Specialist-Feedlot Management, Animal Science, SDSU Extension works with many cow-calf producers and says that if they’ve been doing the right things all along, including vaccinations, they really don’t need to do anything different.

“Where the math changes a little is that these calves are quite valuable, and the buyer is putting more capital at risk than last year. Risks are greater for a disaster. If I was a cattle feeder and bought a set of calves that I think might have 1 to 1.5 percent death loss, and the loss is higher than that, they are now more expensive,” he says.

“I’d be taking a careful look at the health risks. Cattle will sell well this fall but there could be some wider spread between cattle that are well vaccinated (with good health protocols) and cattle that didn’t have those vaccines or it’s not backed up with documentation. We could see price discrimination due to risk,” says Rusche.

“Pre-weaning vaccination for calves usually involves a viral and a clostridial product (blackleg, redwater, etc.) and sometimes a pasteurella and maybe some others, depending on local conditions and the advice of your veterinarian,” he says. Vaccine003

Even though there is a high demand for calves, buyers will be cautious about paying a lot for higher-risk calves. “There may be a greater price discount,” he says.

“There is opportunity to capture more value by doing more prep work ahead of time. Most producers in the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska etc. do a better job with this than some people in other parts of the country—using the tools available, talking with their marketing representatives (whether it’s a video sale, auction barn or buyers if they are selling direct)—trying to reduce risk. It may be a good idea to have a visit with their veterinarian or the auction owner or long-term buyer and ask them whether or not what the producer has been doing still optimal.” It helps to make sure everyone is on the same page regarding what they want and what the producer can do.

“Ask if the protocol you’ve been following the past several years is still the best. The answer may be that it is, but there could be value in asking, to make sure. I am not a veterinarian so I don’t make recommendations regarding which vaccines should be used, or whether killed or modified live. These questions should be answered by your own veterinarian and what the buyers want. Most buyers would like to see a modified-live virus vaccine used prior to the calf leaving the ranch. The buyer may expect certain protocols,” says Rusche.

One thing that doesn’t get talked about as much is how people vaccinate and how they handle vaccine products. “In hot weather, body temperature is warmer and there may be more stress; cattle might not respond to vaccine as well. We know that how we handle vaccines is important in warm weather in terms of storage, mixing time, etc. but there are also some things that affect how those vaccines perform within the animal.” In some situations the calves won’t mount a good immune response.

“This affects the immune status of the animals you are selling (they may not have adequate immunity when they get to the sale or feed yard) but it also affects the ones you keep. Maybe you are keeping replacement heifers, or a few calves to go to grass next spring.” Take a close look at your procedures and how to optimize effectiveness of what you are doing—how you handle and administer the products, such as correct place and route, what time of day you start if weather is hot, etc.

“All those little things make a difference. It may pay to use a checklist, or know if you gave a pasteurella vaccine the same time you gave modified live vaccine.” You want to make sure everything works optimally for the future health of those calves.

Daryl Meyer DVM, North Platte, Nebraska has many clients who buy lightweight calves and grow them to 850 to 950 pounds and sell them to feedlots. They want calves that will be healthy, especially if they have to pay a lot of money for them.

“Many of my clients buy cattle on video sales, and they won’t even bid on cattle that have not been preconditioned and have all their vaccinations. Some cow-calf producers think they don’t need to do this, with the high prices and calves being in high demand. They watch sales and see those high prices and think that on such a strong market the preconditioned calves don’t bring a premium anymore. What they don’t realize is that if they sell calves at a sale barn or video auction, many people won’t even bid on them if they are not preconditioned,” he says.

Producers need to think about the potential buyers as their customers and what they are looking for. “People buying lightweight calves are looking for value and preconditioned calves have more value,” says Meyer.

Cow-calf producers also need to work with their local herd health veterinarian to know what to use for vaccines, as well as know what the buyers are looking for in terms of vaccinated calves. “There is more than one right way to do things, and more than one good preconditioning program. Working with the local veterinarian who is familiar with their herd can be helpful, and you also need to know that buyers from a large region are looking for in calves.”

Dr. Chris Chase, Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, South Dakota State University says producers need to remember that nutrition is also important for good vaccine response, and many areas have been in a drought. “These calves won’t respond very well if they are not in good body condition. This can be an issue, especially with minerals–and even vitamins if they’ve come off dry pastures.”

Trace minerals and certain vitamins are crucial for the immune system. People often take for granted that ruminants always have adequate vitamin A. “We had issues last year in young calves because the cows didn’t have enough vitamin A, and grass this year is very dry so cattle may be short again. This could be a year that it would pay to use injectable vitamins. Vitamins A and D are essential for immune health and function,” says Chase. Giving an injection of these vitamins ahead of vaccinating would be best but many producers don’t have opportunity to handle cattle that many times and it’s also an additional stress. Even if you give the vitamins the day you vaccinate, that’s better than nothing.

Also make sure your mineral program is adequate, using supplemental minerals. “This is something you could talk about with your veterinarian. Trace minerals like copper, zinc and selenium are crucial for the immune system.” For adequate vaccine response these animals also need good energy levels. Calves still on their mothers are usually getting adequate energy (when vaccinated ahead of weaning) unless these cattle were on dry pastures and losing weight.

Another thing to think about is weather. If you are giving vaccinations ahead of weaning and it’s a hot day, this may reduce effectiveness of some of the intranasal vaccines. “If you give those vaccines on a hot day, the IBR portion of the vaccine doesn’t grow like it’s supposed to in the nasal cavity. It depends on the nasal cavity being cooler than body temperature, so on a hot day that response will be less. The virus won’t grow if the nasal cavity is above 98 degrees. On a cool day the virus will grow fine. When ambient temperature and humidity are high, however, the nasal cavity will be hotter than usual. In this situation it would be better to use an injectable vaccine,” Chase explains.

“In calves over 3 months of age, most of the injectable vaccines will not have much maternal interference by that time. I’d go ahead and give them an injectable rather than an intranasal vaccine,” he says.

“If the animal is not set up right, however (healthy nutritionally, not stressed, etc.) it doesn’t matter what you vaccinate with; it won’t work as well.” The healthier and the stronger the immune system, the better response you will get. You need to begin by making sure these animals are in the right condition to respond.

“The pre-weaning vaccines they usually need are a 4-way viral and Mannheimia, plus the clostridials. Be aware that giving too many gram negatives can cause endotoxin stacking which results in more vaccine reactions and a poorer vaccine response. For example, giving a Mannheimia and Histophilus vaccine at the same time could cause problems unless they are a combination product that is licensed to be given as a multi-antigen vaccine. If you are giving two different vaccines at the same time, you don’t know what their interaction might be,” says Chase. It is important to talk with your herd health veterinarian about the vaccines you are using and make sure that what you choose will be most effective and not have any harmful side effects.