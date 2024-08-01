Premium ewe sale sees internet sales increase

To meet the needs of emerging demand within the sheep industry for superior young ewe genetics available in smaller lot sizes, South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA), has hosted a Premium Yearling Ewe Sale the last seven years. The sale was July 27th, 2024 at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron. This annual event is the signature yearling ewe sale in the region. For the first time, internet sales hit double digits, a total of ten lots were purchased through the cattleusa.com platform.

Sale summary: Consignors provided an excellent selection of high quality registerable and commercial ewes ranging from traditional white face wool breeds, their crosses and meat breed yearling ewes. Prices remained strong compared to past sales with considerable interest on all offerings. Lots were purchased by buyers from 3 states. The high selling registerable lot brought $475/head for a pen of 5 head, sold by Doug and Lindi Peterson. Matching that was a 5 head lot from Gerdes Hampshire and purchased by Lucas Feldhaus. In the commercial ewes, the highest selling lot was 15 head of fall born Suffolk ewes offered by Justin Elder of Westmoreland, KS and purchased by Lisa Dennert and Randy Nelson for $575/hd. The volume buyer of the sale was Donnie Begalka from Castlewood, SD purchasing 51 ewes.

35 sheep producers registered to bid on 22 lots of ewes totaling 533 head. Over 340 people viewed the sale from all across the country with 50 internet bids being placed.

Our youth buyer credit winners all purchased sheep! Pictured below L to R: Lisa Surber, Brooke LaMont, Logan LaMont, Lucas Feldhaus, Dustin Vining, Jon Beastrom. SDSGA | Courtesy photo Snapseed-11

The sale report is a follows:

Gross receipts: $189,839

Average dollars per head: $356

Number of consignors: 18

It was also a very successful day for Brooke and Logan LaMont of Union Center, SD and Lucas Feldhaus of Howard, SD. The SDSGA gave buyer credit of $500 per youth toward their purchase and all found sheep they liked and got them bought. Thanks to Sage Creek Targhee, Tommy and Laura Mills, of Deaver, WY for donating yearling Targhee ewe for this year’s auction to generate funds to support our Youth Buyer Credit Program. Generous donors raised almost $2,575 towards future winners.

To learn more about the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association contact Dr. Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

Save the date

The 2024 SDSGA annual convention will be held September 27 and 28, 2024 in Rapid City, SD. To learn more, visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

–South Dakota Sheep Growers Association