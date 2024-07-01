Preserving History: Deadwood museum includes historical items from Days of ’76 celebration, local heritage

Deadwood, S.D. (July 1, 2024) – For a week every year, the history of Deadwood and the Black Hills area is told by the Days of ’76 rodeo, through its parades and reenactments held during the rodeo.

And during the other 51 weeks of the year, the Days of ’76 Museum tells the story.

Located in the Days of ’76 Event Center, the museum is a display of all things Deadwood and the settling of the West: horse-drawn wagons, stagecoaches, Native American memorabilia, guns, and rodeo.

The museum’s collection has four divisions: its horse-drawn vehicles, one of the largest privately owned collections in the nation; its collection of various historical items, informally called the Don Clauser collection, after Clauser, who owned a trading post in town and collected everything; its firearm collection, and its rodeo display.

The most impressive of the items in the museum are the horse-drawn vehicles. With 55 vehicles, the collection is extensive and ranges from stagecoaches to hearses, from a Montgomery Ward farm wagon to a boiler wagon, and more.

One of the most unique wagons in the museum, according to Pat Roberts, long-time Days of ’76 rodeo committee member, is the original stagecoach, known as a “mud wagon,” that ran from Deadwood to Cheyenne. It’s the last known stagecoach of its kind in existence and it’s irreplaceable, Roberts said.

A variety of firearms, from rifles to pistols to revolvers, plus holsters, make up the firearm section of the museum. Many of them were donated by Lester Nielsen, with some of them from the Clauser collection. Several hundred guns are on display, including a German military smoothbore musket, an 1860s precision twelve-gauge shotgun, a military style 1874 Remington Rolling Block rifle, and a Winchester Model 1897, purchased by the Homestake Mining Co. during the 1909-10 labor strike.

Some of the vehicles and guns are “working collections,” Roberts said. Many of them are used for the Days of ’76 celebration. Teamsters come to town and drive the wagons in the two parades, which are July 26 at 1:30 pm and July 27 at 10 am. The firearms are used in the reenactments held during the rodeo.

Another unusual part of the museum is the Clauser collection. Clauser collected a variety of objects, some of them as trades with Native Americans for goods, and some he purchased because he loved the history of the area. Clauser items include a buckskin outfit worn by Deadwood Dick, arrowheads, an old cash register, even a mounted bison, given by Buffalo Bill Cody to his friend, Mike Russell (the two started the first bar in Deadwood, the Buffalo Bar.)

The fourth part of the museum is rodeo items from the Days of ’76.

A taxidermied bucking bull from Burch Rodeo Co. greets museum goers as they enter, and a clown barrel also sits in the museum, as does a chariot, from the time when the rodeo had chariot racing. Historical photos from the rodeo are part of the displays.

The wagon collection is special, said Jim Williams, executive director of Deadwood History, Inc., which oversees the Days of ’76 Museum.

“It’s a point of pride for the rodeo,” he said, “for the generations of families that have supported and worked with the museum.”

He said it’s especially moving when the teamsters pull the wagons in the parade.

“For those two days in July, when they roll up Main Street, that is Deadwood. That is the history of horse-drawn vehicles, and how this community was founded, and we continue to thrive with that history.

“I love the fact that the museum celebrates the dedication of folks that built the Days of ’76 celebration, for their continuation of the culture of rodeo, and that articulates the history of Deadwood.”

The museum “is a phenomenal investment in the past and the future of Deadwood.”

The museum is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm daily, May through September. From October through April, the museum is open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

The Days of ’76 rodeo takes place July 21-27, Performances are July 24-27 at 7 pm nightly with a 1:30 pm matinee on July 27. Steer roping slack is July 21. WPRA breakaway roping has been added to the rodeo this year, and slack for it will be held on July 22, along with WPRA barrel racing. Timed event slack is July 23-25. Admittance for slack is free.

Tickets range in price from $10-$100 and can be purchased online at Daysof76.com or at the gate. For more information, visit the website.

For more information on the museum and the rodeo, visit Daysof76.com.

The Days of ’76 Museum in Deadwood features a variety of displays, including firearms, horse-drawn vehicles, the Clauser collection, and rodeo memorabilia. Photo courtesy Deadwood History Inc. 76days-of-76-museum.jpg-2

Museum-goers pose for a picture in one of the wagons at the Days of ’76 Museum. The museum tells the story of Deadwood and the Black Hills area. Photo courtesy Deadwood History Inc. 76days-of-76-museum-goers.jpg-2

76boiler-wagon-days-of-76-museum

–Days of ’76