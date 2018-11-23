Trump signs FAA reauthorization bill including the Smith Rural Airport Provision

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement after President Donald Trump signed into law the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 (H.R. 302).

"I appreciate President Trump signing this FAA Reauthorization into law, which ensures continued support for rural airports including the seven Essential Air Service airports in Nebraska's Third District. While I am pleased we were able to mitigate some of the issues faced by airports which have lost enplanements to onerous pilot regulations in the short term, I remain committed to finding a long term solution which keeps our airways safe while ensuring a sufficient workforce to meet the needs of rural communities."

H.R. 302 reauthorized the Federal Aviation Administration for five years, including the Essential Air Service program which supports service at airports in Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, McCook, Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Chadron. The final legislation includes a Smith amendment to ensure full safety funding under the Airport Improvement Program for airports which have fallen below the statutory minimum of 10,000 annual enplanements due to pilot shortages at small airlines.

