President Trump announces 50 percent Brazilian tariff

group of pretty brazilian cows on a pasture at the cloudy day

Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods beginning Aug. 1, 2025. The president shared on social media a letter he wrote to the Brazilian President.

The letter expressed the President’s displeasure with the country’s treatment of it’s former president, Jair Bosonaro.

He wrote, “Due in part to Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which as issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders on U.S. Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market)…we will charge Brazil a 50 percent tariff.”

The threatened tariff rate marks a significant increase from the 10 percent duty Trump initially imposed on Brazil as part of his so-called reciprocal tariffs in April.

A Politico story said “The White House concluded that other methods of punishing Brazil for its perceived mistreatment of Bolsonaro and its alleged cencorship on social media, like sanctions, would take too long or were too complex, according to two people at a Rio de Janeiro gathering.

Some analysts say that a coalition of emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India and China as well as South Africa and six other countries has ‘poked the bear.’ The group condemned US military strikes on Iran and criticized Trump’s tariffs. Some say those statements provoked the President to make the commitment to apply the 50 percent tariff on August 1.

While some critics say the tariffs are absurd and an unprecedented method to influence international internal politics, Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary in President Trump’s first administration, said this tariff is reminiscent of the President’s tariff threats used to deal with fentanyl.

Some tariff moves will likely be challenged in court, he said. but some court rulings have been in President Trump’s favor.

In Trump’s letter, he also linked the tariff to what he described as Brazil threatening U.S. companies with “millions of dollars in fines and eviction from the Brazilian social media market.”

The president’s letter received high praise from R-CALF USA.

In a letter sent to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in March, R-CALF USA sought increased tariffs for Brazilian beef, explaining that Brazil and other countries regularly blow through the United States’ annual tariff–rate quota limit. Brazil is subject to a beef quota limit of approximately 143.3 million pounds and has no difficulty in paying the current over–quota tariff rate of 26.4% in its effort to capture more of the U.S. beef market away from domestic farmers and ranchers.

The letter pointed out that Brazil had met its quota level in February of 2024 but continued exporting an additional 474 million pounds during the remainder of the year, despite the 26.4% tariffs on that additional amount.

“The quota level and over–quota tariff rate were established to prevent Brazil from displacing domestic cattle producers, but the current 26.4% over–quota tariff rate is clearly far too low to discourage excessive Brazilian beef imports, and this is a major contributor to the ongoing exodus of farmers and ranchers from our U.S. cattle industry, which is weakening our domestic food supply chain,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard.

More recently, R-CALF USA’s congressional testimony presented in June pointed out how the U.S. Department of Agriculture had grossly underestimated the volume of Brazilian beef that would penetrate the U.S. market and subsequently harm U.S. cattle producers. The testimony states that when the USDA finalized its 2015 rule to allow fresh beef from Brazil, the agency estimated that Brazil’s imports would be about 88,000 pounds per year, and this would result in a harm to U.S. cattle producers of $216 million. But during the past four years, imports of Brazilian beef averaged over 489,000 pounds, which is 455% above the USDA estimate.

“We cannot both continue allowing Brazil and other countries to penetrate our market with their beef and rebuild our diminished beef supply chain, which is necessary to protect our national food security. President Trump’s 50% tariff on Brazilian beef is an excellent start, and we hope he will soon do the same for Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, which – like Brazil – are contributing to the dismantling of our domestic food chain,” Bullard concluded.