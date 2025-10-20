President Trump mentions possible Argentinian beef deal

October 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump told reporters that the U.S. “would buy some beef from Argentina.”

In a video released by the Associated Press taken Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, aboard Air Force 1, a reporter asked the president, “Are we expecting a beef deal?”

“The only price we have that’s high is beef, and we’ll get that down,” the president said, “And one of the things we’re thinking about doing is beef from Argentina.”

“What do you have to say to U.S. farmers who feel that the deal is benefitting Argentina more than it is them?” The reporter asked the president.

“Look, look. Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady. You don’t know anything about it,” President Trump responded. “…They’re fighting for their life,” the president repeated. “Do you know what that means? They have no money, they have no anything, they’re fighting so hard to survive. If I can help them survive in a free world. I happen to like the president of Argentina, I think he’s trying to do the best he can. But don’t make it sound like they’re doing good. They’re dying.”

“What do you mean by beef deal, sir?” asked another reporter.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina. If we do that, it will bring our beef prices down,” said the president. “Our groceries are down, our energy prices are down, I think we’re going to have $2 gasoline… Everything’s down. The one thing that’s kept up is beef. And if we buy some beef, I’m not talking about that much, from Argentina, it would help Argentina which we consider a very good country.”

The Oct. 20 Hagstrom Report states the administration’s bet on Argentina is risky.

“‘President Trump’s decision to aid Argentina has offended U.S. farmers because the South American country sold soybeans to China, but the aid to Argentina may cause other problems for the administration if it does not work,’ The New York Times said in an analysis,” said Hagstrom’s report, referencing a Times article on U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent’s $20 billion plan to attempt to stabilize Argentina’s currency.

According to the Times, the former hedge fund manager and investor known for deals that netted billions of dollars for George Soros is now “staking his credibility as President Trump’s Treasury secretary — and billions of taxpayer dollars” on the plan to bail out Argentina.

Livestock organizations across the U.S. are speaking out against a possible beef deal with Argentina, and livestock producers are encouraging others to reach out to their respective congressional delegates to voice opposition.

The president’s suggestion to import Argentinian beef as a solution to lower U.S. beef prices harms U.S. cattle producers, said the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in an Oct. 20 press release. NCBA shared the concerns of family farmers and ranchers who believe that rewarding Argentina with this expanded access to the U.S. market harms American cattlemen and women, and also interferes with the free market, the release states.

“NCBA’s family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers. This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. “Additionally, Argentina has a deeply unbalanced trade relationship with the U.S. In the past five years Argentina has sold more than $801 million of beef into the U.S. market. By comparison, the U.S. has sold just over $7 million worth of American beef to Argentina. Argentina also has a history of foot-and-mouth disease, which if brought to the United States, could decimate our domestic livestock production.”

Although beef prices have increased, consumer demand for beef remains strong because of the work American cattle producers have done to improve the quality and safety of U.S. beef. In their press release, NCBA called on President Trump and members of Congress to let the market work, rather than intervening in ways that do nothing but harm rural America.

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, the nation’s largest cattle association that exclusively represents cattle farmers and ranchers, issued the following statement in response to the president’s purported plan.

“We acknowledge that beef prices are higher than what a competitive market would predict. Decades of failure to manage excessive imports and address unprecedented industry concentration have caused beef prices to disproportionately increase more than cattle prices.

“As beef prices increased, our cattle herd shrank because increasing volumes of imports displaced the need for domestic cattle. Then along came a drought that accelerated the ongoing decline of our domestic herd, converting our industry’s chronic problem into today’s acute problem.

“Global packers are importing beef from about 20 different countries, including Argentina, and because we do not have a mandatory country-of-origin labeling law for beef, the global packers do not need to reduce the price of imported product compared to domestic product. This negates any theoretical benefit of using more imports to drive down domestic beef prices.

“The president should immediately require mandatory country-of-origin labels on beef so American consumers can choose to help rebuild and expand our nation’s contracted cattle herd.

“Market participants know that increased imports from Argentina will reduce demand for domestic cattle, and that’s why cattle markets have responded negatively to the president’s plan. And there couldn’t be a worse time for this to happen, as many producers are getting ready to sell this year’s production, meaning they will receive less for their cattle, and that will threaten their ability to remain economically viable, particularly as they face increased input costs in their operations.

“For decades the government has been inviting more imports from countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Namibia, claiming these increased imports would provide consumers more choices and lower consumer beef prices. This did not work and cannot work in a market where these imports are not differentiated with a country-of-origin label and where competitive market forces have been replaced with corporate control by concentrated global beef packers and concentrated beef retailers.

“There is a wave of beef price-fixing cases working their way through the court system. President Trump should direct his antitrust enforcers to determine the extent to which the alleged unlawful price fixing has contributed to today’s higher beef prices.

“We urge the president to manage imports, restore mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, and put an end to the monopolistic control that packers and retailers have over our beef supply chain. Doing so will incentivize America’s ranchers to rebuild and expand the U.S. herd to meet our national security needs and ensure that consumer beef prices are determined by competitive market forces.”

The U. S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) issued a statement on Friday, Oct. 17 following the president’s Oct. 16 statement that the price of beef is “higher than we want it, and that’s going to be coming down pretty soon.”

America’s ranchers have weathered years of rising input costs, drought, and market shifts with unwavering resilience. Today’s beef prices are a direct reflection of these challenges. These comments from the White House—promising action to address beef costs in response to consumer concerns—risk obscuring the real story, the USCA release said.

“The cost of producing beef today is accurately represented in the consumer markets where it is sold,” said Justin Tupper, President of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA). “Ranchers are facing historic highs for feed, fuel, labor, and land—and those costs have risen far faster than beef prices on grocery shelves.”

According to USCA, one of the main reasons for current pricing, both at the grocery store, and in the livestock marketplace is one that many Americans may not be aware of—the national cow herd reached a 75-year low earlier this year. The average age of U.S. cattle producers continues to rise, and faced with years of low-market prices, many operations are now going out of business as younger generations leave the industry in favor of more financially stable and profitable career opportunities. Raising cattle in this environment has required extraordinary commitment and innovation from family operations across the country.

Relative to earnings, beef prices haven’t changed since the 1980s according to the USCA. The average American can still purchase a pound of ground beef for about 12 minutes of work—unchanged after four decades. Compared to purchasing a latte each morning at a similar price to one pound of hamburger, beef stands out as an affordable, nutrient-dense option. As Tupper noted, “A hamburger full of high-quality protein and nutrients for $6 is an incredible deal, especially when you consider the cost of foods with far less to offer. Beef continues to deliver unmatched nutritional value for its price.”

This enduring value underscores beef’s critical role as one of the most nutrient-dense and high-quality proteins available anywhere in the world, said USCA. Per capita beef consumption recently hit a 40-year high, reflecting consumer demand as beef’s nutritional qualities have been increasingly highlighted by physicians as crucial components to a healthy lifestyle.

Most U.S. cattle producers operate with little or no direct government subsidy, relying on market signals and resilience rather than handouts. USCA cautions that high-profile government comments can trigger immediate volatility in live and feeder cattle markets. “When policymakers hint at intervention or suggest quick fixes, they can shake the market’s foundation and directly impact the livelihoods of ranchers who depend on stable, transparent pricing,” Tupper explained. “Sudden price moves make it harder for independent producers to plan, invest, and keep their operations running.”

“Efforts to support consumers must consider the economic realities on the ground and ensure the voices of independent ranchers lead the discussion,” Tupper added. “Market-driven prices—not mandates or panic interventions—have delivered value for generations. Let’s focus on transparency, market integrity, and maintaining the conditions for sustainable rural economies.”

USCA stands ready to engage with policymakers and the public, advocating for solutions grounded in the lived experience of America’s ranching families, the release stated.

USCA President Justin Tupper issued an Oct. 20 statement in response to public remarks by President Trump suggesting action to lower beef prices through expanded imports from Argentina: “USCA commented on Friday regarding potential steps by the Administration to address beef prices, and we will reiterate our position today: government intervention is not needed in an industry that is already correcting in response to years of market pressure.

“Today’s comments alone triggered an immediate reaction in the markets—cattle futures dropped significantly. It’s important to underscore: the current price of beef on grocery store shelves reflects the true, inflation-adjusted cost of raising cattle in America today.

“Already this year, the U.S. has imported more than 1.26 million metric tons of beef, primarily from Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and New Zealand. Increasing imports under current rules ultimately benefits foreign suppliers and multinational packers, while putting U.S. ranchers on the losing end and depriving American consumers of honest transparency at the meat counter.

“USCA supports affordable food prices for American families. But we do oppose policies or loopholes that manipulate the market to address a solution that will be solved through natural market behavior. This approach weakens our industry’s foundation and undermines rural America.

“We have appreciated President Trump’s ‘America First’ priorities, which have consistently highlighted the importance of supporting U.S. producers and reinforcing national food security. This moment presents an excellent opportunity to show genuine American-first leadership by prioritizing strong domestic production, and fair, transparent markets for both ranchers and consumers.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Matt Stockton, Professor of Agricultural Economics and Extension Agricultural Economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said that importing beef from Argentina could potentially bring cattle and beef prices down, but how much is only speculation at this point.

“It depends on how much beef we get and how fast it gets here,” Stockton said. “It will mostly affect the grind (ground beef) because Argentinian imports would be lean beef from cows or lean animals, not generally primal cuts. If the lean beef supply increases, it could make a difference in the price of ground beef and affect some substitution away from more expensive cuts of beef in general.”

Cull cows and lean beef are scarce in the U. S., Stockton said. Bringing Argentinian beef to fill that market will bleed over into other facets of the beef cow market, but the demand for weaned calves and fed cattle likely will remain strong.

“They are two different markets, in a way,” Stockton said. “I don’t think it is going to affect prices immediately it all depends on how soon beef comes from Argentina, and how many head (lbs.) of Argentina beef we buy over what length of time. Just because he’s going to open up trade doesn’t mean we’re going to get huge quantities of meat over a short period of time. That has yet to be announced. Remember, we already depend on a certain amount of imports for lean beef to fill the need for ground beef. If the supply increases significantly, prices will go down but without knowing the quantity and a few other factors we can’t tell currently by how much.”

The president’s announcement does affect market volatility, as seen by the Friday response in the futures market. Stockton said.

“Beef prices are at an all time high and the cattle inventory has remained low. It’s a supply and demand balance that is key to maintaining high cattle values.”

The question of how much beef is going to come hasn’t been answered, so until it does no one should panic,” Stockton said.

“The kind of animal Argentina sells are generally grass fed, not intensely finished as those generally consumed in the U.S. for beef. Canned beef and the grind will be the two things affected, generally this is associated with cow beef, ungraded. It will lower prices if enough additional beef is imported. We don’t know the quantity and the timing.”

How much the U.S. beef market is affected by Argentinian beef will depend on the quantity imported and how fast the beef system uses the added meat, Stockton said.

It is to be expected that supply would expand, Stockton said, and the current higher prices are not likely to continue indefinitely. Even with today’s prices producers should do what they can to plan ahead for using low-risk marketing strategies. Currently he doesn’t see beef herds being rebuilt as fast as possible.

“I don’t think producers are overreacting, and they know over expansion will result in much lower prices” he said.

The question of whether to take more cash in hand now for heifer calves, or have more cows producing calves in a couple of years when the market could be down again is a big decision for livestock producers.

“Herd expansion is great, but if I expand too fast I’ll be paying for expensive cows who will likely have lower returns due to expanded supply. ” Stockton said.

He has studied data going back to 1900, and said the cattle market fluctuates on roughly a 10 to 11 year cycle.

“In a cycle it doesn’t always go as far down as it was, and sometimes it goes farther down than it was,” he said. “For what it’s worth, it’s not a smooth uniform cycle, there are macro trends in play too.”