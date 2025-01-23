President Trump takes office once again

President Trump was sworn in on Monday and gave a speech in which he made a number of statements on immigration, inflation, energy and the Panama Canal that could have implications for agriculture.

Here are a few of the more relevant excerpts from the speech:

“It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country,” Trump said.”As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda, with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society: young and old, men and women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, urban, suburban, rural, and very importantly, we had a powerful win in all seven swing states, and the popular vote we won by millions of people.”

“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

“Next I will direct all members of my cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. That is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.

“We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world.

“We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it. With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers.

“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service, to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury, coming from foreign sources.

“The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. To restore competence and effectiveness to our federal government, my administration will establish the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world. A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. And we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.

“From New York to Los Angeles, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, from Chicago to Miami, from Houston to right here in Washington, D.C., our country was forged and built by the generations of patriots who gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom.

“They were farmers and soldiers, cowboys and factory workers, steel workers and coal miners, police officers and pioneers who pushed onward, marched forward and let no obstacle defeat their spirit or their pride. been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made. And Panama’s promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated.

“American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape, or form. And that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back.”

Trump did not mention his proposals to make Canada the 51st state or to buy Greenland from Denmark. Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., congratulated Trump in a statement on Inauguration Day.

“President Trump’s inauguration is the start of getting our country back on track, and we look forward to working with the Trump administration to advance the policies and priorities important to the people of North Dakota and our nation,” Hoeven said.

“Together with the Trump administration, we’ll grow our economy, tackle inflation, make America energy dominant and support our small business, including our farmers and ranchers.

“With President Trump in the White House and a Republican majority in the Congress, we’ll also work to secure the border and rebuild our military to ensure our nation is safe and secure. These are the priorities that the American people want to see and the ones that we’ll work to advance,” Hoeven said.

President Trump is seen on a screen in the crowded Capitol rotunda as he delivers his inaugural address. (From C-SPAN video) image-23

–The Hagstrom Report