President Trump to Address Farm Bureau Members Annual Convention

Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, will address farm and ranch families from across the nation at the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF) 99th Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn.

"The American Farm Bureau Federation is honored to host our nation's president," said AFBF President Zippy Duvall, a beef and poultry farmer from Georgia. "President Trump has said all along that he would make sure agriculture has a seat at the table when it comes to the top issues facing America's farmers and ranchers. Now, it is our privilege to reserve a spot for him at our podium."

South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal, who also serves as Vice President of AFBF, echoed Duvall's support.

"This is a very exciting time for Farm Bureau and the first time in many years to have the President of the United States as part of our convention," said VanderWal. "President Trump obviously remembers the role rural America played in his election and we appreciate the support he has shown for issues that are important to farmers and ranchers."

Several members from South Dakota will be part of the delegation to the convention Jan. 5-10, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau