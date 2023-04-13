Pride of Dakota showcase dates released

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has released the Pride of Dakota showcase and holiday showcase dates for 2023.

“We are pleased to offer events around the state again this year,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Last year our showcases were attended by more than 40,700 people and supported 617 local businesses.”

The dates, events and times are:

Sept. 8-9– Dickinson Showcase, West River Ice Center – Friday 3pm-8pm; Saturday 9am-5pm

Oct. 27-28 – Minot Showcase, Magic Place, State Fairgrounds – Friday 3pm-8pm; Saturday 9am-5pm

Nov. 3-4 – Grand Forks Showcase, Alerus Center – Friday 3pm-8pm; Saturday 9am-5pm

Nov. 17-18 – Fargo Holiday Showcase, Scheels Arena – Friday 12pm-8pm; Saturday 9am-5pm

Dec. 1-2 – Bismarck Holiday Showcase, Event Center – Friday 12pm-8pm; Saturday 9am-5pm

“North Dakotans are very supportive of products made, manufactured, processed or produced in the state,” Goehring said. “I encourage people to continue to support our state’s local businesses, not only during showcase season, but year-round.”

Goehring said that many retailers across the state stock Pride of Dakota products. A complete listing may be found at http://www.prideofdakota.nd.gov in the Retailers section.

Administered by the Business, Marketing and Information Division of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, the Pride of Dakota program provides member companies with cooperative marketing and promotional events, such as in-store demonstrations, Pride of Dakota Day, and the Pride of Dakota and Holiday Showcases. The program also provides educational opportunities and representation at regional, national and international marketing expositions. More than 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members.

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture