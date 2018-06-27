Prime Time Gala presents $228k to Feeding South Dakota

Total donations from South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation tops $966,110 since 2014.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (June 26, 2018) —The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation presented a check for $228,602 to Feeding South Dakota on Saturday night during the Prime Time Gala & Concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. This amount exceeded their original pledge amount of $150,000. Over 1,600 guests attended the fifth annual gala that also included a silent and live auction as well as a raffle of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax from Billion Chevrolet.

During the gala, a total of $15,000 in scholarships was awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education. After the gala concluded, the night was highlighted with a country music concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence and headliner, Justin Moore.

"On behalf of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation, I'd like to thank all of our sponsors, gala attendees and concert ticket buyers for helping to make the fifth annual Prime Time Gala a huge success," exclaimed Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation. "The generosity of everyone in attendance is extraordinary, and as a result, more people in need will get access to the most powerful protein on earth; beef."

While protein is a critical part of any meal, it has made up about 7.4 percent of the 13.5 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.

Funds raised at the event have helped to purchase and distribute over 543,624 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota provides 11.3 million meals to hungry individuals across the state.

"The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is thrilled to continue host such a fun event that supports a greater mission, to provide beef that need it the most throughout South Dakota," states Allie Jensen, South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation Executive Director. For more information about the 2019 Prime Time Gala that will be held on June 22, 2019, be sure to visit the event website soon at http://www.SDPrimeTimeGala

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation