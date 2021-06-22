Prime Time Gala presents check to Feeding South Dakota for $253,827

Total donations from South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation inches near $1.8M in eight years

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (June 21, 2021) — On Saturday night during the Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a donation to Feeding South Dakota, on-stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, in the amount of $253,827.

Of the 15.4 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis to all 66 counties in our state, only about 10 percent is protein. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.

Prior to Saturday night’s donation, funds raised at the Prime Time Gala have helped to purchase and distribute over 1,112,412 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota.

During the Prime Time Gala, a total of $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to five students attending South Dakota

schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education. This year’s

scholarship winners included:

• $1,000 – Brianna Duerre – Bristol, South Dakota

• $2,000 – Collin Powell – Chamberlain, South Dakota

• $3,000 – Ryder Mortenson – Winner, South Dakota

• $4,000 – Matthew Bogue – Beresford, South Dakota

• $5,000 – Danika Gordon– Whitewood, South Dakota

That night, the Fed Cattle Challenge winners were also announced. The goal of this program is to help develop the

next generation of feed yard owners and managers in our state. The Fed Cattle Challenge provided an opportunity for

youth, ages 14 to 18, to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a cattle finishing

program. Those youth that were awarded included:

• $500 – Reese Voorhees – Onida, South Dakota

• $1,000 – Matea Gordon– Whitewood, South Dakota

• $1,500 – Morgan Mackaben – Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Before dinner guests departed the Little Big Town concert featuring Tyler Farr, the gala concluded with Billion

Chevrolet of Sioux Falls truck raffle drawing. Exactly 1,000 tickets were sold this year for a chance to win a 2021

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT. The lucky winner of the truck is Brandon Marlow of Sioux

Falls, South Dakota.

“The South Dakota Cattlemen Foundation is completely humbled by the generosity of everyone involved in the 2021

2021 Prime Time Gala,” exclaimed Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “It was an

atmosphere of genuine positivity and excitement. Gathering together after such tumultuous times in the name of giving

was an unforgettable experience. The people that make up the beef industry in South Dakota can only be described

as exceptional. We’d like to thank every sponsor and attendee for making the gala great. We are energized by this

outpouring of support and can’t wait for June 18, 2022!”

For more information about the 9th Annual Prime Time Gala + Concert that will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022

and for additional details about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit http://SDCattlemensFoundation.com .