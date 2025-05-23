Prodell joins Certified Hereford Beef

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Certified Hereford Beef® (CHB) recently named Marie Prodell account executive for retail and food service. She will play an integral support role in CHB customer communications, accounts and program management, as well as sales and education support across national retail and foodservice channels.

“Marie represents the next generation of leadership in the beef business — smart, passionate, and grounded in the values that make Certified Hereford Beef a truly unique brand,” says Ernie Davis, CHB president and CEO. “Her firsthand experience in cattle production, wealth of industry experience and her talent for telling the story of Hereford cattle make her an incredible asset as we expand our reach and strengthen our rancher-owned brand across the U.S.

“Prodell recently earned dual bachelor’s degrees in agricultural business and animal and meat science from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls (UWRF). Her leadership roles with the UWRF Beef Management Team, Block and Bridle Club and other organizations reflect her communications and leadership skills. As a first-generation Hereford breeder, and former member of the National Junior Hereford Association, she is a passionate advocate of Hereford and CHB.



“I’m excited to work with the American Hereford Association and CHB to grow this leading premium branded beef program,” Prodell says. “The unique product and service attributes that Certified Hereford Beef provides partners and consumers is second to none.”