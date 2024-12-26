Produce grower training session scheduled



BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has scheduled a free training session for produce growers across the state.



“Fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and co-management of natural resources and food safety should attend,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”



The free session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, remotely.



Registration is open to anyone in the United States; however, non-produce growers will be invoiced $100 to cover course materials after registration.



Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to produce safety

Worker health, hygiene and training

Soil amendments

Wildlife, domesticated animals and land use

Agricultural water

Postharvest handling and sanitation

How to develop a farm food safety plan

In addition to learning about produce safety best practices, key parts of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements are outlined within each topic. There will be time for questions and discussion, so participants should come prepared to share their experiences and produce safety questions.



The session is a full day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch. To register, visit https://forms.office.com/g/Ct33hhgg5z .



To ask questions about either the session or the FSMA Produce Safety Rule, please contact Katrina Hanenberg at 701-328-2307 or kmhanenberg@nd.gov .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture