Producer Education Team from NCBA to offer Stewardship information at four locations

The tour locations and dates are: Ames, Iowa, June 28-29 Fort Collins, Colo., August 9-10 Manhattan, Kan., September 20-21 West Monroe, La., October 4-5

CENTENNIAL, CO (April 24, 2019) – Registration is now open to cattle producers for four events on the Stockmanship & Stewardship Regional Tour, with the next stop in Ames, Iowa. Events will also be held in Colorado, Kansas and Louisiana.

Stockmanship & Stewardship is a unique two-day educational experience featuring low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational sessions, facility design sessions to fit your operation and industry updates. The program is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, Merck Animal Health, and the Beef Checkoff-funded National Beef Quality Assurance program.

The tour features events to be led by stockmanship experts Curt Pate, Ron Gill and Dean Fish. By attending a Stockmanship & Stewardship event, producers may also become BQA certified, network with fellow producers, be involved in hands-on demonstrations from the stockmanship experts and learn cutting-edge operation techniques.

“These events allow producers to network with one another and learn from industry experts about real world solutions to everyday problems they encounter on their operations,” said Chase DeCoite, the director of Beef Quality Assurance for NCBA. “Beyond animal handling, each of these events incorporates valuable information about animal health, environmental stewardship, and much more.”

“These events allow producers to network with one another and learn from industry experts about real world solutions to everyday problems they encounter on their operations. Beyond animal handling, each of these events incorporates valuable information about animal health, environmental stewardship, and much more. Chase DeCoite, Director of Beef Quality Assurance for NCBA

“Merck Animal Health is honored to be the premier sponsor of this initiative, which very much complements our efforts to promote proper animal handling, animal welfare and beef quality assurance,” according to Kevin Mobley, executive director U.S. Cattle Sales and Marketing for Merck Animal Health. “Working with the NCBA and state cattle associations is another way that Merck Animal Health works for our beef producing customers.”

To learn more about Stockmanship & Stewardship event, including seeing videos and photos from previous events, or to register for an upcoming event. visit http://www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org.

–NCBA