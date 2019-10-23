Producers Reminded of new Livestock Loss Payment Requirements

Helena, Mont. – Montana’s Livestock Loss Board pays livestock owners for verified livestock losses due to wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions. SB 133 was passed during Montana’s 2019 legislative session and requires a livestock owner to be current on their per-capita fees in order to receive a payment from the State for their loss. A portion of the text of SB133 bill is as follows:

(b) Before the board may issue a reimbursement for losses to a livestock producer eligible for coverage for losses, the department of revenue shall certify that the livestock producer has paid per capita fees as required by 15-24-921. Except for a tribal member or tribal entity participating in an authorized agreement pursuant to 2-15-3113, a livestock producer may not receive a reimbursement for losses until the producer has paid any delinquent per-capita fees.

Anyone owning livestock is annually required to pay per-capita fees. While not all livestock are covered for loss, there is still a requirement to pay fees on cattle, sheep, goats, horses, mules, swine, poultry, bees, llamas, alpacas, bison, domestic ungulates, ostriches, rheas and emus. Per-capita fees help fund the Department of Livestock activities such as monitoring animal health, preventing and investigating livestock theft and managing predators.

Montana’s Department of Revenue collects per-capita fees for the Department of Livestock. If you have not paid your fees, contact them at 406-444-6900 or visit their website at: https://mtrevenue.gov/%20property/property-types/livestock/

More information on per-capita fees can also be found on the Department of Livestock’s website at: http://liv.mt.gov/Centralized-Services/Per-Capita-Fees or by calling 406-444-4993.

If you suspect your livestock loss is due to wolves, grizzly bears or mountain lions, call USDA Wildlife Services at 406-657-6464 to request an investigation. The Livestock Loss Board can only pay claims for confirmed or probable death loss verified by USDA Wildlife Services.

The mission of the DOL is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the department, visit http://www.liv.mt.gov.

– Montana Department of Livestock