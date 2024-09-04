Producers reminded to consider anthrax vaccination

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s state veterinarian is reminding livestock producers to vaccinate their animals against anthrax as conditions are right for the disease to occur after recent weather events.

An effective anthrax vaccine is readily available, but it takes about a week for immunity to be established, and it must be administered annually to maintain protection.

“Producers should consult with their veterinarians to determine if vaccination is appropriate for their area,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

“Livestock owners should monitor their herds and report unexplained deaths to their veterinarian early to seek a diagnosis,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Even if not anthrax, it’s important to attempt to determine the cause of death to prevent other potential losses.”

Anthrax has been more frequently reported in northeast, southeast and southcentral North Dakota, but historically, it has been found in almost every part of the state.

It is not uncommon to have a few anthrax cases reported in North Dakota almost every year. In 2005, however, more than 500 confirmed deaths from anthrax were reported with total losses estimated at more than 1,000 head. Affected animals included cattle, bison, horses, sheep, llamas and farmed deer and elk. Last year the state had 24 confirmed cases between Grant, Hettinger and Adams counties.

An anthrax factsheet is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website athttps://www.ndda.nd.gov/divisions/animal-health/diseases/anthrax .

Anthrax is caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis. The bacterial spores can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions. The disease occurs most commonly following heavy rainfall but may also occur during extremely dry conditions. Animals are exposed when they graze or consume forage or water contaminated with the spores.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture