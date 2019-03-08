Professional range organization recognizes UW Extension specialist

The University of Wyoming Extension range management specialist received an Outstanding Young Professional Award at the annual Society for Range Management (SRM) conference in Minneapolis, Minn., in February.

The award recognizes Derek Scasta for displaying superior performance and leadership in range-related areas, according to the SRM.

"I have many mentors involved in SRM who are working for universities, agencies and ranches across the U.S., and so I am greatly humbled by this recognition," said Scasta, an assistant professor in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

While working at UW, Scasta developed two new courses – applied fire ecology and nutritional ecology and management of rangeland ungulates. He is adviser for the UW Range Club and coaches the Undergraduate Range Management Exam team, in addition to extending research from the University of Wyoming to the people across the state. The UW Range Club won the top award competing against 26 other universities in competition at the SRM meeting.

Scasta said SRM has long been his professional home and it has endeavored to improve rangelands and the people relying on rangelands – efforts he supports and pursues personally.

Scasta has contributed to SRM and has demonstrated his commitment to developing future SRM members, according to the SRM.

He dedicated the award to his three daughters, his wife, Angie, who has always supported his work on rangelands, and to his parents and grandparents, who encouraged his interests in agriculture while growing up.

–UW Extension