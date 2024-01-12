Property owners, legislators advocate in Pierre, Jan. 8 to kick off legislative session

Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline route. Courtesy image

summitmap

Speakers urge for no eminent domain for private entities such as carbon sequestration pipelines

Landowners, legislators and others gathered in Pierre, South Dakota, inside the capitol building to demonstrate their support for property rights.

The main topic of the day was the concern that carbon sequestration pipelines may be allowed to utilize eminent domain to force South Dakota landowners to sign easements.

With the once-proposed Navigator pipeline now dead, Summit Carbon Solutions is the pipeline to watch.

Notorious early on for its bullying style, Summit has filed lawsuits in Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota against landowners, counties and more, in its attempts to gain access to private property for its proposed carbon sequestration pipeline.

Jon Hansen, District 25’s new representative and a lawyer from Dell Rapids spoke at the rally.

Hansen and his wife live on a small acreage. His wife’s family grows corn, soybeans and raises cattle in Moody County.

“At the rally, we talked a little bit about the stories of those landowners who have been affected by summit carbon solutions’ abuse of private property rights,” he said in an interview with TSLN.

He said the pipeline company has entered private property without permission and without a SD Public Utilities Commission permit (the PUC denied Summit a permit in the fall of 2023) and sued nearly 150 landowners to gain access to land.

“At the end of the day, eminent domain is completely inappropriate to be used for this carbon sequestration pipeline. If they want to get permission from landowners, that’s one thing, but if they want to take land without consent, that’s where we have problems. This really comes down to private property rights of South Dakotans,” he said.

He said he can only think of two constituents in his district who support the pipeline.

Dennis Feickert, a cattle owner and former legislator from the Aberdeen area also spoke to rally attendees.

Feickert said his great, great grandfather immigrated from Prussia (now known as Ukraine) at 60 years of age, because his rights as a landowner and citizen were being stripped away. When he arrived in the region that eventually became northern South Dakota, he lived in a hole he dug in the ground, beneath an upside down wagon through his first winter.

“They (Prussia) were taking rights away that had been promised to the people,” he said.

“My great, great grandpa wouldn’t be able to comprehend what’s going on now. He came here for the very thing we’re going to give up if we let these things happen,” he said.

Feickert, who served as a Democrat in the house from 2009 to 2017, said “both political parties are not taking care of the people on the state and federal level.”

While landowners and property rights advocates have held two citizen rallies, pipeline advocates have done no such thing, Feickert points out.

“Where have their rallies been? Saying that they need the pipeline?” Fieckert believes the pipeline support is coming in the form of political voices who have a financial incentive to back the pipeline.

“It’s all about the money. It’s absolutely about the money and the state of South Dakota is driving it based on ‘economic development.’ I say, why do we need to have government subsidized economic development?”

District 5 Senator President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, perhaps the most notable pipeline supporter, said in a KXLG interview on Jan. 2, that legislators are “working on some pretty innovative compromises” for handling pipelines.

In the past, he has said that he wishes the pipeline would criss-cross his private property so that he could earn money from easements being offered. He has repeatedly said that the pipeline will be helpful and perhaps necessary in the future to lower the “carbon footprint” of ethanol produced in South Dakota, making it possibly more marketable.

Rally speakers included landowners Mark Lapka, Leola; Jared Bossly, Mansfield; Ed Fischbach, Aberdeen; Dennis Feickert, Aberdeen; and Amanda Radke, Mitchell; County Commissioners Drew Dennert, Brown County and Suzanne Smith, Spink County and legislators Rep. Scott Moore, Ipswich; Rep. Jon Hansen, Dell Rapids; Rep. Karla Lems, Canton.

Carbon sequestration pipelines are funded by private investors and will also be financed with tax incentives.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the government will pay qualified facilities $85 per metric ton of CO2 stored or $60 per ton of CO2 used for enhanced oil recovery or other use. Plants built to capture CO2 from the air can get $180 per metric ton. Projects have until January 2033 to begin construction.

The goal of the carbon pipelines is to trap carbon dioxide being emitted from ethanol plants across the region and pipe the carbon dioxide to depository locations underground. The process will supposedly lower the carbon footprint of Midwestern ethanol plants, giving them the ability to sell ethanol into western markets such as California