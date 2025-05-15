Proposals sought for Ag in the Classroom programs

Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and the North Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom Council are seeking proposals for developing and conducting educational programs and materials to help young people understand the importance of agriculture in North Dakota and in their own lives.

“Agriculture in the Classroom programs help young people learn where their food comes from and how to make better food choices for themselves,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The program provides teachers with curricula and class lesson development materials, training seminars, a magazine, website and other tools to make agriculture part of the school day. The materials provided support all core areas of study.”

Goehring said up to $100,000 will be available for the programs in this biennium.

Information on grant opportunities and on preparing and submitting proposals is available athttp://www.ndda.nd.gov/aitcgrants or by contacting Heather Lang at 701-595-9120 or hlang@nd.gov .

Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. CDT, Friday, June 6, 2025.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture