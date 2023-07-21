Public Comments Sought for Triple R Project on the Mystic Ranger District

Proposed activities include commercial and non-commercial treatments designed to increase forest health and improve tree stand resiliency to future disturbance. These treatments include, but are not limited to the following: · Commercial thinning with an emphasis on thinning from below and retaining larger diameter trees. This thinning will improve stand health, increase tree vigor and growth, and reduce the risk of stand-replacing wildfire. · Liberation cuts (approximately 7% of commercial treated acres) will remove mature and over-mature trees in stands with a regenerated and adequately stocked understory, providing a break in areas of continuous overstory that will reduce the potential for catastrophic fire spread through tree canopies, as well as creating young forest habitat and a mosaic landscape. · Establishment cuts generally retaining larger widely spaced trees to provide for a seed source and opening growing space and nutrient availability for established seedlings. · Removing pine from hardwood stands and meadows to provide habitat diversity and enhance natural fuel breaks. · Non-commercial thinning to reduce fuel levels and improve growing conditions for young trees through timber stand improvement. Treatment methods may include lopping and scattering, chipping, mastication, piling and burning.

Rapid City, SD, July 20, 2023 — The Black Hills National Forest is proposing to conduct timber harvest and thinning operations on approximately 1,700 acres, in the Triple R Vegetation Managementproject area on National Forest lands approximately 5 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, just East of Pactola Reservoir.

Tethered logging may be utilized in this project. This logging system uses a cable to a fixed object or another piece of heavy equipment to help harvesting equipment navigate steep slopes. The cable attaches a piece of equipment, usually a harvester or forwarder, to an anchor point, to assist the machine on steep slopes. This enables harvesting equipment to travel on slopes that are otherwise too steep for most ground-based equipment (40% slope or greater), increasing access to areas that werepreviously restricted due to slope.

Prior to a decision on whether and how to proceed with the project, Forest Service specialists will analyze potential effects on resources such as water, wildlife, cultural resources, recreation, and timber. Required consultation with other federal, state, and tribal entities, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office, and Tribal Historic PreservationOffices, will also occur prior to the decision. A preliminary assessment of the proposed project indicates the use of the Wildfire Resilience categorical exclusion (Wildfire Resilience CE) would be appropriate. The authority for this CE is Section 605 of the Healthy Forests Restoration Act (HFRA).

Comments on the proposed project can be mailed to: Mystic Ranger District Office, Attn: Triple R Vegetative Management Project, 8221 S. Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702. Comments can also be sent via email (comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-mystic@usda.gov ) with “Triple R Vegetative Management Project” as the subject or by facsimile (605-343-7134). While the Forest welcomes comments on this proposal at any time, it would be most helpful if comments are received by August 21, 2023. It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted. Comments submitted, including names and addresses of commenters, are public information. The scoping documents can be found on the Black Hills National Forest website:https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/blackhills/landmanagement/projects .

Questions or needs for additional information on this project can be directed to Scott Albrecht, District Silviculturist, Will Leininger, Timber Management Assistant (TMA), or Jessica Eggers, Planning Specialist, at the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City, SD, at (605) 343-1567, Monday through Friday between 8:00AM and 4:30PM Mountain daylight time.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills , follow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf and/or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF

–US Forest Service