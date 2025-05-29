Public Comments Sought for Triple Seven Project on the Mystic Ranger District

Rapid City, S.D., May 29, 2025 — The Black Hills National Forest is proposing to perform forest health treatments on approximately 1,153 acres on National Forest System lands in the Triple Seven Vegetation Management project area. The USDA Forest Service is seeking public comments on this proposal.

The forest health treatment proposals include commercial treatments and non-commercial treatments like logging, tree thinning and other vegetation treatments. Treatments are designed to improve forest health and increase tree stand resiliency to future disturbance from fire and disease, and to promote a healthier more fire-resistant ecosystem.

The project area is immediately west of Blackhawk, South Dakota. Of the 1,153 acres chosen for treatment, approximately 324 acres were identified for steep slope logging. Different steep slope logging methods may beused including building temporary roads called skid trails, tethered logging and tong throwers. This enables harvesting equipment to travel on slopes that are otherwise too steep for most ground-based equipment, increasing access to areas that were previously inaccessible due to the terrain.

Prior to a decision being made on this project, Forest Service specialists will analyze potential effects on resources such as water, wildlife, cultural resources, recreation and timber. Required consultation with other federal, state, and tribal entities, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, South Dakota State HistoricPreservation Office, and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, will also occur prior to the decision.

Electronic comments are preferred and must be submitted to the Comment Reviewing Officer via email at (comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-mystic@usda.gov ) with “Triple Seven Project” as the subject. Comments can also be sent via U.S. mail to Mystic Ranger District Office, Attn: Triple Seven VegetativeManagement Project, 8221 S. Mount Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD, 57702 or by fax at 605-343-7134. Publiccomments will be accepted for 30 days following the date of this Scoping Letter.

Comments submitted, including names and addresses of commenters, are public information.

While the Forest welcomes comments on this proposal at any time, it would be most helpful if comments are received by June 20, 2025. It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted. Comments submitted, including names and addresses of commenters, are public information. The scoping documents can be found on the Black Hills National Forest website:https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/blackhills/projects .

For additional information, or if there are questions on this proposed project, please contact Thawney Stottler at the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City, SD, at (605) 343-1567, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., mountain daylight time.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills

