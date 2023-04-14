Public Comments Sought for Vegetation Project

Public Meeting Planned for Monday, April 24, 2023

Spearfish, S.D., April 13, 2023 — The Forest Service is planning to thin dense pine stands, create a mosaic of forest conditions, and increase forest resiliency to insect outbreaks and wildfires in the Zeppelin project area, located south of Sturgis, SD and northwest of Piedmont, SD.

The Zeppelin Forest Health Project (Zeppelin Project) area lies approximately two miles northwest of Piedmont, SD and approximately six miles south of Sturgis, SD (see vicinity map). The project area is surrounded by the Elk Creek drainage to the north, Vanocker Canyon Road to the west, Dalton Lake Road and the Little Elk Creek drainage to the south, and the Black Hills National Forest boundary to the east, adjacent to the Interstate 90 corridor.

The Zeppelin Project area covers 11,130 acres, which includes approximately 794 acres of private land and 10,336 acres of NFS land.

The Zeppelin Project falls under the authorities and guidelines of the Healthy Forests Restoration Act of 2003 (HFRA). The provisions of the Western Firesheds Emergency Action Determination (EAD) will also be considered for implementation of the Zeppelin Project.

The EAD is a new authority provided by the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). EAD authorities can be applied to projects that pre-emptively address the potential impacts of natural disturbances, such as insect outbreaks or wildfires, to National Forest System (NFS) lands and nearby communities.

The Zeppelin Project is in a landscape susceptible to insect outbreaks, as identified by the Secretary of Agriculture, and is also within a high-risk fireshed, as identified by the Forest Service’s 2022 Wildfire Crisis Implementation Plan. Projects with a goal of reducing susceptibility of forest stands to insect outbreaks or that reduce hazardous fuels in high-risk firesheds can be authorized under the EAD to expedite implementation of the project by eliminating the pre-decisional objection process.

Implementation under the EAD requires approval from the Chief of the Forest Service. The Zeppelin Project will be submitted for approval under the EAD. If approval is granted, the project will be completed under the EAD provisions; if not, HFRA provisions would be used.

While the treatments proposed under the Zeppelin Project would occur only on NFS lands, the Black Hills National Forest is working with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) to facilitate treatment on private lands for those landowners who wish to pursue that opportunity. The NRCS works with private landowners to provide both technical and financial assistance to improve conservation on their land.

Those interested in obtaining assistance from the NRCS, but unable to attend the public meeting, may contact Valerie Riter, District Conservationist at the NRCS Field Office in Sturgis. Contact Valerie at (605) 347-4952, Ext. 3016 or by email at valerie.riter@usda.gov .

The Forest Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying opportunities, concerns, and issues related to these proposed activities.

To comment or to request additional information, comments can be submitted at the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63845 , click on “Comment/Object on Project” on the right side of the page. Comments may also be sent to the Forest at: Zeppelin Project, Northern Hills Ranger District, 2014 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783. While the Forest welcomes comments on this proposal at any time, they would be most helpful if received within 30 days from April 13, 2023, or by May 12, 2023.

Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver their comments, are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday – Friday (except Federal holidays). Questions regarding this project can be directed to Steve Kozel, Northern Hills District Ranger or Chris Stores, Natural Resource Planner, at (605) 642-4622.

A public open house is scheduled for Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Sturgis Community Center, 1401 Lazelle, St., Sturgis, SD, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forest Service and NRCS officials will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions. No formal presentation will be given, so you may arrive at any time within the scheduled timeframe.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills , follow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsnf and/or Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlackHillsNF