Public Invited to Food Processing Center Open House on Nov. 20

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 14, 2025 — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Food Processing Center, 1901 N. 21st St., will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the laboratories, offered every 15 minutes, where they can explore how the center’s faculty, staff and students support research, product development and business growth across the food industry. Tour guides will share how the center partners with companies and entrepreneurs across Nebraska on projects ranging from shelf-life and microbial studies to product development, labeling compliance and sensory analysis.

Guests can meet the people behind Nebraska’s food innovation engine; enjoy coffee, tea, hot chocolate and baked treats; and learn about the center’s equipment rental, consulting and testing services.

For more information and parking guides, visit the Nebraska Innovation Campus website.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln