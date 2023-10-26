Public invited to vote for winner of NCBA’s National Anthem contest

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 24, 2023) – Four finalists have been selected in the 11th annual National Anthem Singing Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is inviting the public to vote for the winner beginning November 1.



Introducing the four finalists:



Landri Jones of Weatherford, Oklahoma, is a fifth-generation cattle producer and FFA member whose family manages a cow-calf operation.



Shirley Matlock of Greenfield, Indiana, is a veteran of the United States Air Force and enjoys working alongside her children and grandchildren on the family’s cow-calf operation, including singing to the herd when on gate duty.



Brittany Price of Center, North Dakota, is a fifth-generation farmer and rancher who works for North Dakota State University Extension, raises Simmental cattle, and helps her husband run a feedlot.



Anna Sponheim of Winifred, Montana, helps on her family’s cattle and wheat farm and serves the industry as Program Manager at the Montana Beef Council.



Videos of the finalists will be available for viewing and voting at convention.ncba.org beginning November 1. The public can vote for their favorite singer once per day per person through November 15, and the winner will be announced November 17.



The winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Opening General Session of CattleCon24 and will receive round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida, a hotel room for three nights, free convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.



For more information and to register for CattleCon24 and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org .