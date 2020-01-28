Public Lands Council announces new Executive Director

Kaitlynn Glover will serve as the executive director of the Public Lands Council. Photo courtesy The Fence Post

CHEYENNE – (January 27, 2020) The Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) applauds today’s announcement by the Public Lands Council (PLC) that Kaitlyn Glover has been selected as the new PLC Executive Director in Washington DC.

WSGA Executive Vice President Jim Magagna noted the close relationship that WSGA has had with Glover since she accompanied him to DC as the PLC scholarship winner in 2012. “It has been exciting to follow Kaitlyn’s growing commitment to the livestock industry as her career has evolved.”

Glover is originally from Wyoming and has been working in Sen John Barrasso’s office in DC. Aside from her strong Wyoming roots, Glover has experience in international affairs from her work with the agricultural semi-state authority in Ireland, Teagasc.

“I’m passionate about the work of the Public Lands Council and look forward to working with the incredible leaders who volunteer their time to lead the organization,” said Glover. “My top priority will continue to be executing the policy developed by public lands grazers across the West to ensure a strong future for agriculture and healthy publiclands. I look forward to leveraging my experience and bringing new perspectives to the many important issues impacting the West.”

“During her tenure as the staff leader in Senator Barrasso’s office the past five years, Kaitlyn has played a critical role in our efforts to address issues facing Wyoming ranchers. I look forward to continuing to work with Kaitlyn in her new role,” Magagna added.

Glover will serve as the chief lobbyist for the PLC and represent western ranchers on issues affecting their operations. Some items include protecting grazing on federal land, and includes the Clean Water Act, tax policy, the Endangered Species Act, property rights, and other matters that affect livestock production in the West.