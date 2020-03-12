Public Lands Council Cancels Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON (Mar. 12, 2020) – Following the temporary closure of the U.S. Capitol to the public, and pursuant to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations regarding large gatherings amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, Public Lands Council (PLC) officials announced the cancellation of the upcoming 2020 Legislative Conference.

“PLC prioritizes the safety of Legislative Conference attendees,” said PLC executive director Kaitlynn Glover. “Given the recent rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Washington, DC area, and the temporary closure of the U.S. Capitol by the sergeants-at-arms, PLC leadership did not feel it prudent to continue with the conference as planned. PLC officers and staff will continue to weigh options for rescheduling and will keep our members apprised of any decision.”

“This was a difficult but necessary decision,” added PLC president Bob Skinner. “While we will not be discussing legislative issues in person, you can stay up to date and engaged with the latest PLC policy efforts, without even having to leave the ranch, by visiting publiclandscouncil.org/advocacy.”

The PLC Legislative Conference was originally scheduled for March 30th and 31st in Washington, DC. The cancellation also includes the group’s Common Ground Hill briefing and video premiere scheduled for April 1st.

The annual conference precedes the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Legislative Conference, which was also canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC has recommended that organizations cancel large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, the agency recommends those over age 60, and those with chronic medical conditions, avoid non-essential travel. For more information visit http://www.coronavirus.gov.

–Public Lands Council