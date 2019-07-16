Public Lands Council Opens 2019 Annual Meeting Registration

WASHINGTON (July 15, 2019) – Online registration is now open for the Public Lands Council (PLC) 2019 Annual Meeting in Great Falls, Mont. scheduled September 25-28. The PLC Annual Meeting features a robust schedule of legislative updates, educational seminars, a federal lands range tour, and official organization business.

The PLC Annual Meeting is the largest event in the nation focused exclusively on federal lands and western ranching.

“Everyone who comes to a PLC meeting walks away with a better understanding of the issues impacting their grazing permits,” said PLC President Bob Skinner. “These conversations are important – they impact decisions that govern what we do on public lands through laws and regulations implemented by Congress and agencies in Washington, D.C.”

During the 2019 meeting, more than 20 speakers will share updates regarding federal lands ranching policy. Speakers include key decisionmakers from the Department of the Interior, the Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Resource Conservation Service. Additional industry partners such as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the American Sheep Industry Association, and the National Association of Grasslands will also provide updates.

The 2019 event also features a predator tour along the Rocky Mountain front, a sporting clay event, and a private look at Return to Calgary: Charles M. Russell and the 1919 Victory Stampede, an exhibition featuring 22 original Russell artworks.

Attendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates through Sept. 1. To register for the PLC Annual Meeting visit, http://www.publiclandscouncil.com.

–Public Lands Council