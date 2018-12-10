Public Lands Council Opens Applications for 2019 Nick Theos Scholarship

WASHINGTON (December 10, 2018) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) today opened the application period for 2019 Nick Theos Scholarships. The scholarships provides students with a passion for the western livestock industry an opportunity to attend the 2019 PLC Spring Legislative Conference, held April 1-2, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The PLC Legislative Conference brings together top industry leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders to discuss public policy issues impacting public lands ranchers. Selected participants will engage in an unforgettable hands-on learning experience exploring legislative priorities and navigating the regulatory environment of public lands ranching.

Two Nick Theos scholarships are available for 2019. The scholarships provide a $250 stipend, complimentary hotel accommodations on Capitol Hill, and complimentary conference registration. While PLC is unable to pay for travel in full, additional sponsorships to help cover travel costs are encouraged.

Nick Theos, a founding member of PLC and lifetime supporter of the livestock industry, passed away on April 11th, 2013, at the age of 92. The scholarship was created by the Theos family to encourage the next generation to engage in the policy issues facing public lands ranching.

Application Details

The Nick Theos Scholarship is available to undergraduate and graduate level students. Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in public lands ranching. Interested students should complete the online application by February 11, 2019.

Questions may be directed to Allie Nelson, 406-231-3328, anelson@beef.org

Previous Attendee Testimony

"My trip to Washington D.C. for the Public Land Council's Legislative Conference this spring was an outstanding opportunity to immerse myself in the issues that public-lands ranchers face each and every day. It was eye opening to speak directly with the ranchers who face the challenge of ranching on our nation's public lands and hear about the unique problems they face across the American west. I was also very encouraged however, to learn that there are so many hard-working folks back in D.C. fighting to sustain the future of our industry for generations to come." – Casey Terrell, 2018 Nick Theos Scholar.

–Public Lands Council