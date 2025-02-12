Public Meeting Notice:Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Meeting

Noxious Weed Trust Fund Grant Hearings, March 10-12, 2025

HELENA, Mont. – The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet beginning on Monday, March 10, 2025, for the fall business meeting at the Delta Hotel in Helena, Montana. The council will review applications for the 2025 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grants through a series of hearings March 10-12, 2025. Funding deliberations will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Meetings will be conducted in-person with the option to join online through Zoom. An agenda is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture website at agr.mt.gov. To request information to join the meeting virtually, please contact Greta Dige, Noxious Weed Trust Fund Coordinator, by email at greta.dige@mt.gov .

The Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund (NWTF) Grant Program was established by the 1985 Montana Legislature to provide funding for the noxious weed research projects, state and community education/development projects, and local cooperatives.

To view all current public meeting notices and find more information on the Montana Noxious Weed Trust Fund, visit agr.mt.gov.

-The Montana Department of Agriculture