Custer Gallatin Forest Plan Revision meetings
April 20, 2018
• April 21 in Bozeman at the Hilton Garden Inn, Larkspur Room (2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman)
&
• April 28 in Billings at the Bighorn Resort (Broso and Bighorn Rooms) – (1801 Majestic Lane, Billings)
Meetings focus on high-level conceptual alternatives around land allocations such as:
Recreational Emphasis Areas, Recommended Wilderness Areas and Backcountry Areas, based on what a large portion of public comment focused on.
These meetings will not get into detail on specific standards or guidelines.
Additions to pre-work package may be loaded to same location on website (*all pre-work is draft).
AGENDA
Welcome, Coffee & Mingle & Youth Artwork Poster Display
9:30 A.M.
Workshop Starts – Intro & Presentation, Walk Thru Alternatives
10:00 A.M.
Smaller Breakouts – Focus on Alternatives w/mapping tables
11:15 A.M.
Synthesis & Close-out
1 P.M.
___________________
April 19, 2018
student artwork
LaMotte School, Student Artwork, Tucker Schmidt
FINAL DAY TO VOTE ON FAN FAV. ARTWORK
View all artwork at upcoming meetings.
Facebook: Custer Gallatin National Forest
Twitter: @GallatinNF or @CusterNF
#custergallatinfuture
http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin
sign up for mailing list icon
OPT – INTO THE EMAIL LIST – 3 easy steps on webpage!
webinar icon
Unable to Attend in Person?
We have a couple options:
Attend the public meeting virtually by logging onto: https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgpm-500/ the day of the meeting
Attend the shorter presentation/webinar
Thursday, April 26 at 2:30 p.m. MST at: https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgpm-500/
Review the pre-work within the same time period as the public meetings and return feedback by April 30 to cgplanrevision@fs.fed.us
–U.S. Forest Service
