Custer Gallatin Forest Plan Revision meetings

• April 28 in Billings at the Bighorn Resort (Broso and Bighorn Rooms) – (1801 Majestic Lane, Billings)

• April 21 in Bozeman at the Hilton Garden Inn, Larkspur Room (2023 Commerce Way, Bozeman)

Meetings focus on high-level conceptual alternatives around land allocations such as:

Recreational Emphasis Areas, Recommended Wilderness Areas and Backcountry Areas, based on what a large portion of public comment focused on.

These meetings will not get into detail on specific standards or guidelines.

Additions to pre-work package may be loaded to same location on website (*all pre-work is draft).

AGENDA

Welcome, Coffee & Mingle & Youth Artwork Poster Display

Recommended Stories For You

9:30 A.M.

Workshop Starts – Intro & Presentation, Walk Thru Alternatives

10:00 A.M.

Smaller Breakouts – Focus on Alternatives w/mapping tables

11:15 A.M.

Synthesis & Close-out

1 P.M.

___________________

April 19, 2018

student artwork

LaMotte School, Student Artwork, Tucker Schmidt

FINAL DAY TO VOTE ON FAN FAV. ARTWORK

View all artwork at upcoming meetings.

Facebook: Custer Gallatin National Forest

Twitter: @GallatinNF or @CusterNF

#custergallatinfuture

http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin

sign up for mailing list icon

OPT – INTO THE EMAIL LIST – 3 easy steps on webpage!

webinar icon

Unable to Attend in Person?

We have a couple options:

Attend the public meeting virtually by logging onto: https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgpm-500/ the day of the meeting

Attend the shorter presentation/webinar

Thursday, April 26 at 2:30 p.m. MST at: https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgpm-500/

Review the pre-work within the same time period as the public meetings and return feedback by April 30 to cgplanrevision@fs.fed.us

–U.S. Forest Service