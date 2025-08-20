Purina Animal Nutrition Center Hosts Hereford Juniors

Eighty-four National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members from 21 states attended the 2025 Faces of Leadership conference. | courtesy photo FOL_GroupPhoto_CD_2025-3790

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eighty-four National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members from 21 states gathered at the Purina Animal Nutrition Center in Gray Summit, Mo., July 30 – August 2, for the 2025 Faces of Leadership conference. Hosted in partnership with Purina, this year’s event kicked off with a focus on exploring leadership through a personal lens, encouraging members to discover and develop their unique leadership styles while sharpening vital communication and team-building skills.

“People want to follow leaders who stay humble, stay hungry and always try to find better for those around them,” said Mike Matheny, St. Louis, Mo., setting the tone for NJHA members during the first night of the conference. Matheny is a New York Times best-selling author, former Major League Baseball catcher and manager. He is also a leadership coach who inspires others through his faith-based approach to mentoring, team building and character development.

Conference participants enjoyed several unique learning opportunities during the event, including:

• An inside look at Purina Animal Nutrition Center, where participants toured the dairy, beef, poultry and companion animal facilities, learning about the farm’s diverse operations from industry leaders.

• A hands-on leadership simulation led by the NJHA board of directors, designed to challenge and grow their decision-making and communication skills, while working in a team-setting.

• Roundtable discussions with American Hereford Association staff provided valuable insight and guidance to help prepare participants for future careers in the industry.

• The Bridging the Gap — College and Career Fair, included representatives from 13 agricultural companies and universities for juniors to meet with and explore opportunities.

Among other key insights, Faces of Leadership conference participants learned the importance of understanding their personal “why”and how it inspires and drives leadership, no matter the career or educational path.

Missouri Director of Agriculture, Chris Chinn, explained how her personal “why” fuels her advocacy for agriculture and those who work in it.

“My “why” is because I want my kids to have a better future than I had. I want you [NJHA members] to have every opportunity available to you,” Chinn explained. “Don’t not try.”

Over the course of the two-day leadership simulation workshop, participants leaned into their personal leadership styles and found motivation through their individual “why.” The experience came full circle with a powerful closing keynote from NJHA Chairman Salem Sifford.

“I was never told that I had to be one way or another to be a leader within the Hereford breed. My Hereford family accepted me as I am and simply encouraged me along the way. I learned that it truly is all about the people that meet you where you are and encourage you,” Sifford explained. “Sometimes being unique isn’t always key, but support, encouragement, acceptance, and transformation are.”

Made possible by the Coley-Malir Leadership Endowment and the Hereford Youth Foundation of America, this conference is a pivotal stepping-stone to building the pipeline of future leaders for the Hereford breed. This year, juniors were fortunate to have Rick Malir and his wife Bonnie Coley-Malir join for the duration of the conference, and heard from Rick as a keynote speaker.

The annual Faces of Leadership conference is open to NJHA members 14-21 years old. Watch for more information on future conferences at Hereford.org/youth/njha/faces-of-leadership.

– National Junior Hereford Association