Purina Horse of the Year presented by AQHA

Lisa Lockhart's buckskin horse, Louie, is in the running for the PRCA/AQHA horse of the year. Courtesy photo



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – It is known that the equine athletes in the sport of rodeo play a vital role in helping every competitor achieve his or her goals.

The Purina Horse of the Year presented by the American Quarter Horse Association awards honor the outstanding registered American Quarter Horse in each of the PRCA’s timed-event categories at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

This year’s banquet is at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Dec. 4.

The owner of the PRCA/AQHA/WPRA “Horses of the Year” in each category will be awarded $5,000 and an AQHA bronze trophy. Second place will receive $3,000 and third place will receive $2,000.

The final voting process concluded Oct. 4. The following are the top 3 in each event:

Heading:

1. Jewels Smoke Screen “Smoke;” ridden by Tate Kirchenschlager; owned by Brad Lands

2. Cee How Nifty “Johnson;” owned and ridden by Clay Tryan

3. RK Tuff Trinket “Bob;” owned and ridden by Riley Minor

Heeling:

1. DT Sugar Chex Whiz “Sugar;” ridden by Billie Jack Saebens; owned by Dixon Flowers QH

2. Leos Highbrow “Sug;” owned and ridden by Brady Minor

3. Smart Little Cab “Casino;”owned and ridden by Paul Eaves

Tie-down Roping:

1. Little Smart Leo “Big Time;” owned and ridden by Tyler Milligan

2. Barshoe Brute “Rock;” ridden by Lane Livingston; owned by JR Livingston

3. Pocketful of Light “Pockets;” owned and ridden by Caleb Smidt

Steer Roping:

1. Mr. Blackburn Chex 113 “Dunny;” owned by Rocky Patterson and ridden by Cole Patterson

2. Coopers Little Toy “Cooper;” owned and ridden by Chris Glover

3. At War Leo “Punchy;” owned and ridden by Cody Lee

Steer Wrestling:

1. Do Get Famous “Rattle;” ridden by Matt Reeves; owned by Matt & Savanah Reeves

2. Canted Plan “Scooter;” owned and ridden by Tyler Pearson & Kyle Irwin

3. Patrionic Dish “Mable;” ridden by Stetson Jorgensen; owned by Garret Henry

Barrel Racing:

1. High Valor “Valor;” owned and ridden by Dona Kay Rule

2. KN FAB GIFT OF FAME “J LO;” ridden by Ivy Saebens; owned by Kenny Nichols and James Barron

3. (Tie) Freckles Ta Fame “Can Man;” ridden by Shali Lord; owned by Joe and Carla Spitz

3. (Tie) An Okie With Cash “Louie;” ridden by Lisa Lockhart; owned by Lisa and Grady Lockhart

–PRCA