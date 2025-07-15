PURPLE: MORE THAN A COLOR

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Last Chance Stampede partners with the Friendship Center, law enforcement to show awareness of domestic violence

Helena, Mont. – July 14, 2025 – The Last Chance Stampede and Fair, The Friendship Center of Helena, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are on a mission.

And the mission’s color is purple.

The Stampede will be painted purple on July 25.

Through the Man Up Crusade, the three groups are raising awareness of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is usually done in secret and in silence, said Jaime Gabrielli, client services manager with The Friendship Center. It’s difficult to spot, and not well understood.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about domestic violence,” she said, “and for that reason, it thrives in secrecy.”

Partnering with the Stampede brings awareness, she said. “The more we promote accurate information about domestic violence, how it looks and how to appropriately support and respond to it as a community, it moves us in the right direction.”

Lewis and Clark County law enforcement dresses in purple for the Man Up Crusade at the Last Chance Stampede on July 25. The Crusade brings awareness of domestic violence. courtesy photo | Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement. lewis-and-clark-county-law-enforcement-purple-shirts-helena-2025

Even the pickup men get into the action at the Man Up Crusade, wearing purple. Fans are asked to wear purple for the July 25 night of rodeo, to show awareness of domestic violence. Josh Homer | Courtesy photo man-up-crusade-last-chance-stampede-2022-by-josh-homer

Last year, The Friendship Center served more than 700 clients.

Domestic violence is often predominantly viewed as a problem for women, but that’s not the case, Gabrielli said, and it can happen to anyone. “Everyone is affected and it’s on all of us to fix it.

“If we look at it as women’s problem, we are ignoring a huge part of the solution, and that is engaging men, using their voices and influence to help.”

The Man Up Crusade was founded by Canyon County, Idaho sheriff and former National Sheriff’s Association president Kieran Donahue, after one of his family members was killed in a domestic violence situation.

The Crusade is part of many rodeos; the Stampede began the campaign four years ago.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert is glad to be part of it.

“You may bring awareness to some people who are part of it, and not want to report it. It may take some time, but the longer you do this, the more the word gets out and you are able to help more people.”

Funds will be raised with a buckle raffle and a 50/50 raffle, both on Sept. 25 at the Stampede. The buckle was purchased and donated by the Lewis & Clark County Command Staff. The Exchange Club of Helena also contributes, donating all of their tips from beer and concession sales that night of rodeo.

Gabrielli said leaving a domestic violence situation isn’t easy, nor fast.

“It takes between seven to twelve times of leaving and returning,” before a victim leaves for good.

“It’s very easy for people on the outside to say, why don’t you just leave? There are very good reasons why victims don’t leave. In leaving, they might put themselves and their children at more risk of being seriously harmed or killed.

“It takes a lot of courage to leave,” she said. “Somebody who can walk through our doors and ask for help exhibits a remarkable amount of strength and courage.”

The Friendship Center serves the tri-county area: Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson Counties. “Our services are available to anyone who has been impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.”

Last year, more than $4,000 was raised for the Friendship Center, through the raffle and tips donated by the Exchange Club of Helena.

Fans are asked to wear purple to the Stampede on July 25.

The rodeo starts at 7 pm each night, July 24-26.

Rodeo tickets range in price from $23 to $28. They can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com.

For more information, visit the website.

–Last Chance Stampede