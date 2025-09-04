Putting Rail Safety First in Montana’s Rural Communities

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Rail Safety Week, September 15-21, 2025, reminds us that safety is a shared responsibility. For Montana’s farmers, ranchers, and rural residents, railroads are more than steel tracks running through fields and towns. They are lifelines, carrying wheat, cattle feed, fertilizer, and consumer goods to and from our communities. Keeping these rail lines safe and efficient is critical to agriculture and to our rural economy.

At the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, we see firsthand how rail connects producers to markets, and how important it is for families and communities to be safe at rail crossings. Too often, tragedies occur when drivers underestimate the speed of a train or try to beat it across a crossing. Education and awareness save lives.

Safety depends on strong infrastructure. In recent years, Montana communities have secured millions in federal investment to improve crossings, bridges, and rail operations. In Malta, a $15 million project is boosting freight capacity while preparing for future passenger service. Investments across the state range from separating busy crossings to promoting workforce development.

These investments matter; they prevent accidents, reduce congestion, and keep the agricultural supply chain moving As Rail Safety Week approaches, we encourage all Montanans to slow down at crossings, obey warning signals, and remember, trains can’t stop quickly, but you can.

According to Operation Lifesaver motorists (including those operating farm machinery) should:

Slow down when approaching a railroad crossing. Stop for oncoming trains at least 15 feet away.

Look and listen for a train. Open cab windows, turn off radios and fans and remove headphones. Rock back and forth in your seat to see around obstacles. The average freight train traveling at 55 mph takes a mile or more to stop.

Do not hesitate. Do not change gears. Tractors pulling heavy or bulky loads may take more time to clear a crossing than anticipated.

Remember, low-clearance vehicles can get hung up on train tracks. If a low-clearance warning is posted, use another route.

Together, with continued investment and a culture of safety, we can ensure Montana’s farms, ranches, and communities thrive alongside safe, reliable rail service.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation