Pyramid Beef Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 3, 2022

Location: Sale held at Frederickson ranch near, Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

106 Yearling & Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $6,710

59 Yearling & Two Year Old Hereford bulls avg. $5,809

15 Hereford Bred Heifers avg. $4,117





Great cattle and great people to back them come with the Pyramid Beef program. The Frederickson and McLennan families presented an excellent set of Angus and Hereford genetics that were very eagerly bid on and purchased by the large crowd of buyers in the seats for their annual production sale. Easy fleshing beef bulls backed by excellent customer service made for a great sale.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 1, Pyramid Packer 1216, 4/13/21 son of 21AR Packer 4313 x Pyramid Thunder 4206 sold to TNT Angus, Rocklake, ND for $15,500.



Lot 9, Pyramid Rainfall 1077, 3/12/21 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 x SAV Resource 1441 to Native Prairie Beef Genetics, Ellis KS for $14,500.



Lot 77, Pyramid Stellar 2009, 2/1/22 son of Sitz Stellar 716D x Connealy Final Product to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson, MT for $13,500.



Lot 35, Pyramid Coalition 1037, 2/15/21 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x SAV Resource 1441 to Mike Bayles, Broadus, MT for $11,500.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 123, Pyramid ILR Daybreak 2509 ET, 2/14/22 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 x Pyramid 16W 110T 9116 to Topp Herefords, Grace City, ND for $10,500.



Lot 136, Pyramid Highland 1516, 3/3/21 son of S16 782B Highland 84E x NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y to Justin Edwards, Gillette, WY for $10,000.



Lot 139, Pyramid Highland 1526, 3/16/21 son of S16 782B Highland 84E x H Justified 7460 to Thorstenson Hereford Ranch, Selby, SD at $10,000.



Top Hereford Bred Heifers:

Lot 181, FHF D287 Zoey 11J, 2/17/21 daughter of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287 bred to S16 782B Highland 84E sold to Glenn Barrileaux, Oakwood, TX for $11,000.

The Frederickson and McLennan kids started the sale off with the Pledge of Allegiance.

srPyramid

Ned, Jan and Bell Ward, Sheridan, WY at the Pyramid Beef sale.

Bill Thorstenson, Selby, SD and Rod Geppert, American Angus Assn. rep. at the Pyramid Beef sale.

