Pyramid Beef LLP, 10th Annual Angus & Hereford Production Sale

Betty and Boyd Ellingson, Shadehill, SD purchased several Pyramid Beef bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 7, 2019

Location: Sale held at Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Seth Weishaar

Averages

57 Coming 2 year old Angus Bulls – $5,289

45 Coming 2 year old Hereford Bulls – $5,194

15 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,583

2 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,125

4 Registered Hereford Bred Heifers – $7,062

75 Commercial Bred Females – $1,629

The McLenna and Frederickson families presented another fantastic set of coming 2-year-old Angus and Hereford bulls for their 10th Annual Pyramid Beef LLP. production sale. The bulls were in excellent sale condition and presented in big pens to give prospective buyers ample space to study and evaluate. This was the second year that they have offered a select group of yearling bulls. A first for this year was an elite group of registered bred Hereford heifers. Those registered heifers and yearling bulls were definatley a sale highlight.

Angus Bulls:

Lot 1, Pyramid Steadfast 8055, a 3/18 son of McCumber Steadfast 635, epds CED 10, BW -0.1 WW 65 YW 112 Milk 18 to Marty Edwards, Gillette, WY at $9,000.

Lot 69, Pyramid Playbook 9002, a 2/19 son of Tex Playbook 5437, epds CED 9 BW 1.5 WW 65 YW 113 Milk 31 to S & L Sheep Ranch, Inc., Alzada, WY for $8,750.

Lot 68, Pyramid Junction 9001, a 2/19 son of Koupal Junction 037, epds CED 11 BW -1.9 WW 50 YW 85 Milk 35 to Merle Clark, Hulett, WY for $8,500.

Lot 39, Pyramid Packer 8216, a 4/18 son of 21AR Packer 547, epds CED 8 BW 0 WW 64 YW 108 Milk 22 sold to Chad Miller, Bowman, ND for $8,500.

Hereford Bulls:

Lot 97, Pyramid Pilgrim 8028, a 3/18 son of Churchill Pilgrim 632D, epds CED 10.9 BW 0.5 WW 54 YW 94 Milk 27 sold to Coyote Ridge Ranch, LaSalle, CO for $9,500.

Lot 89, Pyramid Perfecto 8170, a 4/18 son of LCX Perfecto 118B with epds of CED -0.7 BW 4 WW 72 YW 111 Milk 31 sold to Riverbank Ranch, Taylor, ND for $8,500.

Lot 109, Pyramid Daybreak 8114, a 3/18 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287, epds CED 5.2 BW 3.5 WW 67 YW 96 Milk 27 to L7 Ranch, Inc., Taylor, ND for $7,750.

Lot 112, Pyramid Daybreak 8135, a 3/18 son of SHF Daybreak Y02 D287, epds CED 4.6 BW 2.9 WW 62 YW 96 Milk 23 to L7 Ranch, Inc., Taylor, ND for $7,250.

The top selling Hereford bred heifer was lot 140, FHF 11B Rita 102F, a 2/19 daughter of LCX Perfecto 11B sold bred to NJW Historic expecting a heifer calf March of 2020 sold to Glenn Barrileaux, Oakwood, TX for $16,000.