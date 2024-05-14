Quadruple the fun! Four Brence sisters among High School grads at Powell, Wyoming

It will be a special day at Powell, Wyoming High school as four young women, all with the last name of Brence, will be among those receiving their diplomas on May 19. These red-headed, blue-eyed quadruplets share a unique bond, as they were all born on April 27, 2006. The statistics reveal a one in 671,000 chance of their multiple birth.

Agriculture means a great deal to Charlee, Kathryn, Emma and Baylee Brence of Powell, Wyo. -courtesy photo Quads-outside

While they look remarkably similar in appearance, they also share a deep connection to the land. Each will pursue careers grounded in agriculture. Baylee, Charlee, Emma and Kathryn Brence are the daughters of John and Karlyn Brence of Powell.

Ties within the ag community are important and formed from their life on their farm. For Emma, “What I love most about agriculture is its incredible diversity and the way it brings people together. Within the industry, there’s always something new to learn and experience. It’s not just about the plants and animals–it’s about the people too. Agriculture is a community where farmers, researchers, suppliers, and consumers all come together, sharing knowledge, ideas, and experiences. Whether it’s collaborating or lending a hand when needed, it’s these connections, built on a foundation of diversity and shared passion, that make agriculture such an incredible industry.”

Her sister Charlee pointed out the special bonds in the community. “Everyone will drop what they’re doing to help a fellow farmer in need.”

Baylee agreed, adding, “Everyone is quick to jump in and help a struggling member in agriculture. It’s really cool to see such a selfless group of people.”

Kathryn echoed the sentiment: “In Powell, agriculture is very much a part of our community. I have met so many people and have made great connections. Everyone understands how hard it can be, and someone is always ready to lend a helping hand.”

These girls have come a long way to get to their high school graduation day. Shown here are Emma, Bayee, Kathryn and Charlie Brence of Powell, Wyo. -courtesy photo Quads-when-little

As they have grown up, the girls have been deeply involved in the family farm operation. John recalls he retrofitted his Freightliner and later his sleeper cab to fit four car seats so he could take them along when he helped with sugar beet harvest. “My dad is at Ekalaka, MT, and I would trade a lot of equipment and feed back and forth so we used the truck a great deal. We’d also use it when we took off on a holiday.”

Corn, sugar beets, barley and hay grow on the farm ground owned by the Brence family. They also work ground owned by Karlyn’s mom, Nita. They’ve grown their herd to 100 cows, so there are plenty of chores for the family. When they grew older, the four youngsters would ride in the articulated tractor cab, watching movies on their DVD player or sleeping on the carpeted floor.

“They definitely understand ag more than most kids do,” John said. “Charlee and Kathryn both took welding classes and are rather good welders. There is a lot of demand for welding on farm equipment. When they weld, it holds.”

The girls pitch in where needed. Emma said, “During my days off from my other jobs, I typically assist my dad with tasks, such as laying pipe or cleaning equipment. I am also cleaning out cabs of trucks or spraying weeds.”

Baylee said she helps whenever they are moving/working cattle or pigs. “Sometimes I help lay pipe and pick up tubes. Or I give rides to my dad to equipment and fields.” Kathryn said she usually sprays weeds, welds, or helps move cattle. During the summer, it’s mainly welding and fixing equipment for Charlee. “I spray weeds, and whatever manual labor he has me do.”

These four sisters Baylee, Emma, Charlie, Kathryn Brence of Powell, Wyo., are ready to graduate and pursue their careers. -courtesy photo Quads-casual

Karlyn and John considered themselves blessed to raise their four daughters. “I don’t know if it was harder or easier than raising a big family. We were young and didn’t know how to raise one kid. We did what we needed to do. It was a saving grace, as we knew nothing different.”

The girls were born at 28 weeks of gestation and were in the hospitals at Denver, CO, and Billings, MT, for 2 to 2 ½ months.

By working together on the farm, John and Karlyn’s family instilled their ethics in the girls. “Like most kids, they needed to be told to help with chores. As they grew, they’d gravitate towards certain parts of the operation.”

All four learned and grew through being involved in 4-H and FFA. “When they were in fourth grade, they started showing pigs,” John said. “In fifth grade, each one bought a gilt and showed the animal as a breeding project. Since that time, they’ve learned to keep pigs warm in January, to breed the animals, and to deal with farrowing sows.” John said their small hands and slender arms helped several sows when a pig was stuck in the birth canal.

“Working with pigs taught them a lot. My granddad said when you have livestock, you have to be prepared to lose some. Just because you have 12 pigs doesn’t mean that you’ll end up with 12 pigs in the end. They learned that no matter what you do, a sow can lie on their favorite piglet and they learned to deal with it.”

Being part of 4-H and FFA provided great experiences for the young women and offered diverse perspectives. They have done well at state competitions and earned many awards. Even as youngsters, they had their own interests.

“My journey through 4-H and FFA began when I was 8 or 9 years old, sparking my passion for agriculture,” Emma said. “I started with showing pigs and sewing projects in 4-H. As I grew, so did my interest and love. Transitioning to FFA in high school, I competed in the Agronomy and Wool Judging CDE, where I learned about different pathways within agriculture. I served as a chapter officer twice, including as president my senior year. I found new ways to inspire and guide my peers. These experiences not only shaped my skills but also shaped who I am. FFA has really helped me make friends and connections.”

Charlee is involved in FFA where “I show steers and pigs and I take part on the Environmental and Natural Resources team. I am the president of my 4-H chapter. I am on the Shooting Sports team, and I also show pigs and steers in 4-H as well.”

Showing off their FFA honors are Charlee, Kathryn, Baylee and Emma Brence of Powell, Wyo. -courtesy photo Quads-FFA-honors

Baylee is in both FFA and 4-H. “I show animals in both and compete in the agronomy and vet science CDE’s in FFA. I was the chapter treasurer this year.”

Kathryn is in 4-H and FFA. She shows and sells swine at the Park County Fair. She competed on the FFA agronomy team.

While John and Karlyn enjoy farm life, they realize the financial stress in agriculture is huge. “It’s a tough way of life with real struggles. I hope our daughters stay in the ag field, but hope they are in a good-paying job before they think about farming.”

The path, for now, directs the young women off the farm. As the four young women move in different directions, they have set clear paths for themselves.

Baylee’s desire to become a veterinarian began when she was in kindergarten according to her dad and her determination hasn’t wavered. Her plans are to attend college to become a large animal veterinarian in a small town.

Emma plans to attend Laramie County Community College and earn her associate degree in communications and then transfer to a four-year university to get her bachelor’s degree in public relations, specializing in agriculture. “I then would like to continue my skills with a job in the ag field, like work for the government or work for an ag company.”

Charlee plans to go to the University of Wyoming to study Wildlife Management, then pursue a career as a game warden. In that role, “I foresee agriculture being a big part of my future, as the Game and Fish Department have to work side by side with local agriculture.” Her dad believes she started on this path when he took her hunting when she was 12.

Kathryn will attend Dickinson State University, honoring their grandfather’s legacy. She will be cheering there as well as majoring in Soil Science to prepare her to become a crop advisor.

Karlyn admits that raising the girls was difficult at first, trying to juggle feedings and diaper changings, but was also a great blessing. She began working as a paraprofessional at the school in Powell in 2016 and worked on getting her teaching degree. The school in Powell hired her as a second-grade teacher in 2020.

Karlyn’s dad Lyle Bjornestad started farming in 2002 when he was 48 years old. He would tell the girls they were never too old to dream. Before that, he’d worked in the oilfield and at the research center. John and Karlyn joined him in the operation in 2006.

“In 2022, we lost Karlyn’s dad in a farm accident,” John said. “He was my business partner. The girls looked up to him and learned from him as well as from me. Our houses were 150 yards apart, with the shop and corrals in between us. Currently, Lyle’s wife and Karlyn’s mother Nita provides a supporting financial and emotional role.”

Some chores are not fun but necessary. Charlee said the worst chore on the farm is probably burning ditches, “It is always so hot and I have singed my arms and face doing it before.” She shared, “When I was burning a ditch, the wind changed when I was lighting the torch and the fire caught my arm. All the hair on my arm was gone, and I had a nice minor burn as well. My eyelashes were curled back. My eyebrows, sideburns, and flyaways on my head got singed by the fire. But I was OK.”

Emma said, “I would say putting out (irrigation) tubes. It’s really tedious and boring. I would much rather do something else.” Kathryn said the worst chore, “is definitely laying gaited pipe.” For Baylee, she believes the worst chore is cleaning out the pig barn.

Despite disagreeable chores, the young women internalize the importance of agriculture. For Charlee, “I think it’s important to be involved in agriculture, because it makes you more grateful for the food on your plate and the clothes on your back. You respect the hard-working farmers and ranchers more.”

Looking to the future, Kathryn said, “I believe it is always important to continue to advocate for agriculture. Modern society is moving in a more technological path. It is important to educate the public and keep this way of living alive.”

”Every job in agriculture goes towards feeding people around the world,” Baylee said. “Without dedicated people in the industry, life would be a lot harder.”

For Emma, “Being involved in agriculture teaches invaluable lessons that extend far beyond the fields and pastures. It instills a strong work ethic, teaching the importance of dedication, perseverance, and resilience in the face of challenges. Agriculture also emphasizes the significance of patience and planning. I learned the skills needed to be a leader and an effective asset in the workforce from working and living on the farm. It truly shows you how important agriculture is to our society and economy.”

As they celebrate their daughters’ graduation, John said, “It’s hard to give advice nowadays, as the world is changing so fast. Even in five years, technology will change immensely. We stress that you have to make yourself happy and not try to make others happy. If you are not happy, it’s not worth doing.”

As a funny side note, John graduated on May 19, Karlyn graduated a year later on May 19 and this year, their four daughters graduate on May 19.

“The girls are blessed to have learned from two sets of grandparents, from different farming and ranching backgrounds,” Karlyn said. “They would spend time with John’s parents at their ranch, which gave them a chance to learn different things and ride horses. They had outstanding role models.”

John said, “We didn’t know how things would turn out when we were told we were going to have quadruplets. We rolled with that and are proud of the way the girls turned out. We really can’t explain how proud we are of them.”