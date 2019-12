Qualifier TE Only National Western Rodeo

Denver, Colo., Dec. 18-19

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $1,862, steer wrestling and team roping.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 4.9 seconds, $1,631; 2. Richard Coats, 5.0, $1,418; 3. (tie) Remey Parrott and Denard Butler, 5.2, $1,099 each; 5. Kyle Whitaker, 5.4, $780; 6. Don Payne, 5.5, $567; 7. (tie) Del Kraupie and Justin Kimsey, 5.6, $248 each. Second round: 1. Chase Crane, 4.2 seconds, $1,631; 2. (tie) Billy Bugenig and Riley Reiss, 4.3, $1,312 each; 4. Colin Wolfe, 4.4, $993; 5. Luke Branquinho, 4.6, $780; 6. (tie) Rowdy Parrott and Justice Johnson, 4.9, $461 each; 8. (tie) Bubba Boots, Tory Johnson and Tyke Kipp, 5.0, $47 each. Average: 1. Bridger Anderson, 10.4 seconds on two head, $2,446; 2. Billy Bugenig, 10.8, $2,127; 3. Jason Thomas, 11.6, $1,808; 4. Sterling Lambert , 11.8, $1,489; 5. Kyle Whitaker, 11.9, $1,170; 6. Del Kraupie, 12.2, $851; 7. Eli Lord, 12.3, $532; 8. Justin Kimsey, 12.7, $213.

Team roping: First round: 1. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 4.3 seconds, $1,215 each; 2. Blake Teixeira/Kasper Roy, 4.7, $1,006; 3. (tie) Gavin Foster/Daniel Reed and Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 5.0, $691 each; 5. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1, $377; 6. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 5.3, $210. Second round: 1. Kade Smith/Levi Tyan, 4.5 seconds, $1,215 each; 2. (tie) Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick and Pace Freed/Austin Rogers, 4.6, $901 each; 4. Eric Martin/Jorge Cruz Cruz Ibarra, 5.0, $587; 5. (tie) Maverick Harper/Tim Pharr and Eli Lord/Cash Hetzel, 5.1, $293 each. Average: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 10.9 seconds on two head, $1,823 each; 2. Gavin Foster/Daniel Reed, 11.3, $1,508; 3. (tie) Eli Lord/Cash Hetzel and Kade Smith/Levi Tyan, 11.8, $1,037 each; 5. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 12.9, $566; 6. Jade Schmidt/Dustin Harris , 13.1, $314.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Dillon Holder, 7.9 seconds, $1,680; 2. (tie) Quade Hiatt, Hagen Houck and Kasen Brennise, 8.0, $1,242 each; 5. Caleb McMillan, 8.1, $804; 6. Tyler Prcin, 8.2, $584; 7. Bryson Sechrist, 8.3, $365; 8. (tie) Zack Kirkpatrick and Marcus Theriot, 8.4, $73 each. Second round: 1. Randall Carlisle, 7.6 seconds, $1,680; 2. Quade Hiatt, 7.7, $1,461; 3. (tie) Zack Kirkpatrick, Blake Chauvin and Chase Williams, 7.8, $1,023 each; 6. (tie) Tyler Prcin and J.C. Malone, 8.1, $475 each; 8. Colton Farquer, 8.2, $146. Average: 1. Quade Hiatt, 15.7 seconds on two head, $2,520; 2. Zack Kirkpatrick, 16.2, $2,192; 3. Tyler Prcin, 16.3, $1,863; 4. Chase Williams, 17.0, $1,534; 5. Tanner Green, 17.2, $1,205; 6. Hagen Houck, 17.5, $877; 7. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Kasen Brennise, 17.8, $384 each.

Total payoff: $79,719. Stock contractor: The Cervi Brothers. Rodeo secretary: Amanda Sanders. Officials: Ron Howard, Beaver Segotta and Clayton Macom. Timers: Jessi Franzen and Toby Dunlavy. Announcer: Bob Edmonds. Music director: Brandy Edmonds.

PRCA Photographers

–PRCA