QuickBooks workshops are set for Chadron, Scottsbluff

The basics of QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers will be taught in upcoming workshops in Chadron and Scottsbluff. Each workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations, dates and contact information:

Chadron, Jan. 23, at the Dawes County Extension Office. To register call the Dawes County Extension Office 308-432-3373.

Scottsbluff, Feb. 3, at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center. To register call Jessica Groskopf 308-632-1247.

Scottsbluff, Feb. 8, at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center. To register call Jessica Groskopf 308-632-1247.

Cost is $65 per participant, and the classes are limited to five participants per location.

Jerry Terwilliger of the Center for Rural Affairs teaches the basics of desktop QuickBooks, focusing on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices, and run common reports.

Recommended Stories For You

These workshops are offered by Nebraska Extension in collaboration with the Center for Rural Affairs Rural Enterprise Assistance Project and the SBA Women's Business Center.

–UNL Extension