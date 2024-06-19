R-CALF 2024 | MCOOL is Right for America 

“The American cattleman is one of the last remnants of the virtues that built America. Cattlemen and our military,” Brett Kenzy said.

Tri-State Livestock News reported in 2019 that the big four packers’ legal team admitted something unexpected.

Within the Sept. 13, 2019, motion to dismiss the R-CALF USA anti-trust lawsuit, it found something surprising. On page 30, in defense of the packers’ strategic importation of cattle, the document says that any increase in imports was done legally. They go on to say that during the time the mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef was fully enforced, domestic feedlots were able to “charge higher prices than foreign feedlots because of the premium paid for domestic beef.” The document then says that repeal of the mandatory Country of Origin Labeling law affected cattle values significantly. “After the rule was repealed, foreign beef no longer had to be labeled as such, which spurred additional imports and caused domestic cattle prices to fall.”

R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy said that while MCOOL is befitting to his business mindset, it also appeals to his patriotic side.

In fact, just recently, he publicly appealed for military veterans to provide support for MCOOL in the form of a simple signature.

“Being a veteran myself, seeing the military machine, being around all those people…just seeing what people sacrifice to defend this country, and then to be a cattle producer and have that ‘product of the USA’ label bastardized for profit, it really inspired me to reach out to veterans.”

Kenzy was in the army from 1990-1993, then attended college from 1993-97. He said he was very concerned about free trade, even at that time. “We’re now seeing what free trade has evolved into. Now we have free borders along with free trade. Do countries matter, do borders matter, do principles matter? I’d say yes, but our government tells us on a daily basis, ‘No.’

“MCOOL doesn’t just honor the producer, it honors the consumer as well. With choice,” said Kenzy.

He believes beef raised by American producers is a symbol of pride. “It’s a year-round effort. We are producing a product that we eat with our families on a regular basis. It’s an honor to know that hardworking Americans celebrate with a steak, hold cookouts with hamburgers. We’re providing a staple of the American diet. I want to honor that consumer with the ability to make that choice. If they don’t choose USA beef, that’s ok.

“I’ve always been a part of that group of American cattlemen who thought MCOOL was the pro-American way to compete with imports. In the absence of MCOOL, American cattle producers are becoming global commodity cattle sellers, while the beef industry and retail retain the right and reap the profit of the product of the USA label,” he said.

Kenzy said beef from cattle raised in other countries is not held to the same standards as beef from US – raised cattle.

“Over the last three decades, we have continuously dropped import standards to facilitate imports while increasing standards on American producers – with VFD requirements for the use of antibiotics, product restrictions, withdrawals and other issues.”

Kenzy said USDA “took Brazil’s word for it” that the country’s food safety standards were on par with US standards. “They got caught bribing food inspectors and now over half of those inspectors were hired back again,” he said.

He points out that the Chinese own more hogs in Iowa than Americans do. “What are we doing? Does America matter? Does your family matter? Do you matter?”

Kenzy said the American people need to rally to force their government officials to respect them again.

“Look at what free trade has done. It has hollowed us out. We are a ship adrift on an ocean. The only power that will set America free is the power of the American people. We’re either going to get with it, or we’re going to be changed forever,” he said.

Kenzy urges all Americans – producers, consumers, Veterans, to “call five friends and all of you call your congressmen and ask for MCOOL for beef.”

“The American cattleman is one of the last remnants of the virtues that built America. Cattlemen and our military,” he said.

“We’re coming full circle. I feel a freedom movement rising.”



Kenzy said there are standalone MCOOL bills including S52 and HR 5081. Additionally, an amendment to the Farm Bill could also accomplish an MCOOL law.

Excerpt from the letter:

Among the many interests we helped protect and defend while serving in the military is America’s ability to freely use, without foreign intervention, her natural resources to produce life’s sustenance – food. To achieve that end, we have farmers and ranchers.

But over the past generation or so, Congress has idly watched the exodus of hundreds of thousands of United States farmers and ranchers. This has weakened our nation’s national food security.

America’s cattle farmers and ranchers have exhausted all legal means to restore MCOOL for beef, but a U.S. district court ruled that it must be restored by Congress.

Congress must act now!

We are patriots, and preserving for ourselves and our children the family farm and ranch system of agriculture that helped make our nation strong is a patriotic and constitutional act Congress must undertake.

Many of us veterans are farmers and ranchers ourselves. And many of our fellow veterans are now among the hundreds of thousands of producers forced to leave their farms and ranches. The latest census shows that more than nine percent of U.S. food producers are veterans, but today we are nearly 65,000 fewer in number than just five years ago.

Contributing to the farm and ranch exodus of veterans and nonveterans alike is Congress’ deference to international tribunals over matters for which supreme authority rests with our United States Constitution. For example, Congress previously passed MCOOL for beef and a U.S. appeals court upheld Congress’ constitutional right to do so. Nevertheless, Congress inexplicitly capitulated to the World Trade Organization when the international tribunal admonished our constitutionally passed MCOOL law.

We veterans urge Congress to once again stand up for America by passing the American Beef Labeling Act (S.52) or the Country of Origin Labeling Enforcement Act (H.R. 5081), both of which will restore MCOOL for beef for America. The bills will enable beef produced by United States cattle to bear a “United States of America” designation. And they will empower America’s consumers to patriotically support America’s cattle producers by choosing to purchase USA beef produced from their USA cattle.

We stand as Veterans for MCOOL. And on this Memorial Day, we both honor and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country for the freedoms we all enjoy today.