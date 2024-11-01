R-CALF meeting, Nov 9, White River, SD

R-CALF USA will host a livestock producer meeting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Roundup Bar & Grill, located at 113 First St. in White River, South Dakota.

R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy, Tribal Regions Director Eric Gropper, and Animal Identification Committee Chair Kenny Fox will provide an organizational and industry update, particularly information on R-CALF USA’s lawsuit and actions to block the electronic eartag mandate. South Dakota Stockgrowers Association (SDSGA) President Chuck Willard will give an SDSGA organizational update.

A complimentary light supper will be served, and dessert will be provided by Mellette County Cattlewomen.

R-CALF USA represents the U.S. cattle and sheep industries in trade and marketing issues to ensure the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle and sheep producers. It encourages producers to get involved and make their collective voice heard.

–R-CALF USA