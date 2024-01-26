R-CALF, SD Stockgrowers to host Lonesome Lands’ Jim Munodorf during BHSS, Feb. 1

R-CALF USA and its state affiliate, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, will have a joint booth at the Black Hills Stock Show at The Monument, in Rapid City, South Dakota. It will be on the Lower East Concourse, Spaces 117 and 118. The famous, hand-carved saddle made by Baxter Badure, of Belvidere, South Dakota, will be on display, and raffle tickets to win it will be available. The proceeds will go to R-CALF USA.

R-CALF USA Marketing Director Jaiden Moreland will be available from Friday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 3. Several leaders of R-CALF USA will be on hand throughout the week, including R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy; Vice President Eric Nelson; Region Directors Judy McCullough, Dave Hyde, and Eric Gropper; and Committee Chairs Vaughn Meyer, Kenny Fox, and Bill Kluck.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, R-CALF USA will host a producer meeting with Q&A andsocial in the Fine Arts Theatre Lobby at The Monument, from 4 – 6 p.m. R-CALF USA board members will discuss industry and organizational updates. The meeting is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, R-CALF USA and SDSGA will host the Cattle Producer Seminar in the Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument, from 9 a.m. – noon. The event will include keynote speakers Lonesome Lands Journalist Jim Mundorf and R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard, a panel with representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Thune and Rounds and U.S. Rep. Johnson, and an update on local South Dakota legislation.

–R-CALF USA