R-CALF, SDSGA, ranchers file suit against USDA over EID mandate

On October 7, 2024, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard announced that his organization and the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, along with several area ranchers, will be filing a lawsuit against the USDA’s EID mandate with the help of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Bullard said that his organization has exhausted all available remedies with USDA, which has summarily ignored their concerns; and that they continue to urge Congress to step up and help block this burdensome and independence-robbing rule by passingH.J.Res.167 , S.J.Res.98 , and S.4282 .

“We will soon be asking our third branch of government – the U.S. judicial system, to intervene to protect the freedom, liberty, and independence of the American rancher,” said Bullard. “As unfortunate as it is that we must fight our own government to preserve the independence of our U.S. cattle producers, the time to do so is now.”

Also at the rally, the group launched a petition drive to further demonstrate the mass opposition to the EID mandate from across the industry. All producers and industry stakeholders can sign the petition at http://www.StopMandatoryEID.com .

–R-CALF USA