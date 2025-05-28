R-CALF USA Calls for swift passage of bill to delist gray wolf

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 28, 2025—R-CALF USA is urging Congress to swiftly pass the Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025, or PALPA (H.R. 845). The bill, introduced on Jan. 31 by U.S. Representatives Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., seeks to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List and return its management authority to individual states.

R-CALF USA Property Rights Chair Shad Sullivan issued the following statement in support of the legislation:

“R-CALF USA applauds the leadership of Reps. Boebert and Tiffany on this issue. For too long, overreaching federal wolf protections have infringed on private property rights and undermined the freedom of ranchers to safeguard their land, livestock, and livelihoods. This bill is a vital step toward restoring local control and reasserting the principle that those closest to the land should have the liberty to manage it responsibly.

“Ranchers need the freedom to act, the tools to protect, and policies that reflect common sense and respect for the rights of individuals who live and work on the land.”

The bill is cosponsored by U.S. Reps. Nicholas Begich, R-Alaska; Jack Bergman, R-Mich.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Cliff Bentz, R-Ore.; Jeff Crank, R-Colo.; Eli Crane, R-Ariz.; Troy Downing, R-Mont.; Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Gabe Evans, R-Colo.; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis.; Brad Finstad, R-Minn.; Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.; Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Glenn Grothman, R-Wis.; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; Andy Harris, R-Md.; Jeff Hurd, R-Colo.; Richard Hudson, R-N.C.; David Joyce, R-Ohio; Mike Kennedy, R-Utah; Max Miller, R-Ohio; John Moolenaar, R-Mich.; Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.; Troy Nehls, R-Texas; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Bryan Steil, R-Wis.; Pete Stauber, R-Minn.; Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.; Tony Wied, R-Wis.; and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

–R-CALF USA