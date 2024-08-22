R-CALF USA endorses Ranching Without Red Tape Act

BILLINGS, Mont., Aug. 22, 2024 – R-CALF USA, America’s largest organization exclusively representing independent cattle and sheep producers, has endorsed the bipartisan, bicameral Ranching Without Red Tape Act (H.R.6441 and S.3322 ).

The bill would allow ranchers on federally leased lands to make minor range improvements to existing fences and fence lines, wells, water pipelines, and stock tanks using a more streamlined approval process. The bill would also instruct the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to respond to larger improvement requests within 30 days and speed up federal agencies carrying out such improvements.

“This commonsense bill will enable ranchers to make many range improvements that they deem necessary to best manage their operations without having to go through the current and lengthy process, which will ultimately benefit both their range and their livestock,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard.

“We applaud Representative Vasquez for initiating this important bill.” The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) and cosponsored by Reps. John Curtis (R-UT), John Duarte (R-CA), Celeste Maloy (R-UT), Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) and Ryan Zinke (R-MT), and U.S. Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), James Risch (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Mike Lee (R-UT).

–R-CALF USA