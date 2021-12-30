What: R-CALF USA Facebook Live Meeting

When: 7 p.m. MST, Tues., Jan. 4, 2022

Where: Online at http://www.Facebook.com/RCALFUSA

Description: R-CALF USA will host a Facebook Live meeting to discuss the progression of the strategies outlined in the U.S. Cattle Industry Long Range Plan 2021 – 2025 at 7 p.m. MST Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. R-CALF USA Vice President and Region VI Director Kyle Hemmert and Region III Director Brett Kenzy will be participating, joined by R-CALF USA Former President Bryan Hanson.

In response to 2020’s unprecedented anomalies in the U.S. cattle market and the lack of responsiveness from policy-makers to take corrective action, R-CALF USA Board of Directors launched the first-ever long-range plan for cattle producers in December 2020 to provide goals and strategies for a more profitable future for the nation’s independent family-owned and family-operated farms and ranches.

Everyone is invited to join the January 4 meeting via Facebook Live at http://www.Facebook.com/RCALFUSA .

View the U.S. Cattle Industry Long Range Plan at https://www.r-calfusa.com/long-range-plan/

–R-CALF USA