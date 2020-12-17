R-CALF USA fundraiser, Winner, SD, Dec 18

Winner Livestock Auction will host an R-CALF USA rollover auction calf sale fund-raiser at noon, tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. A yearling heifer donated by longtime member supporters Lonnie & Pam Dreyer, from Winner, S.D. will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to R-CALF USA. R-CALF USA Region III Director Brett Kenzy will speak about the organization’s ongoing work on behalf of U.S. cattle producers. Kenzy represents members in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf, then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases.

R-CALF USA is a one-member/one-vote organization. Voting members must own cattle. Associate members support the cause and do not own cattle. Activities carried out by R-CALF USA for the benefit of the U.S. cattle industry are funded exclusively by the independent cattle producers who pay their membership dues and by cattle producers, main-street businesses, and other individuals who participate in and contribute to fund-raising events.

R-CALF USA works on various issues that affect the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle producers, such as Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling (M-COOL), checkoff reform, animal identification, livestock price reporting, animal health concerns, captive supplies and packer ownership of livestock, as well as various trade agreements.

Businesses supported by the cattle industry and individuals in the cattle industry can contact R-CALF USA at 406-252-2516 or email r-calfusa@r-calfusa.com or contact Tatum Lee at 405-834-5710 or email tatumlee@r-calfusa.com to make a contribution for the rollover auction.

–R-CALF USA